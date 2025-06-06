Actor Shine Tom Chacko's Father CP Chacko Dies In Car Accident

Salem: Actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko, tragically lost his life in a car accident early this morning on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway. The family was en route from Kerala's Thrissur to Bengaluru when their car collided with a lorry.

The accident occurred during the early hours of the day, and initial reports suggest that the vehicle in which the family was traveling rammed into the rear of a Karnataka-registered lorry. It is currently unclear who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

CP Chacko died on the spot due to the impact. Shine Tom Chacko sustained injuries to his hand, while his mother, brother, and a family aide, who were also in the car, suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Dharmapuri. Emergency services and local residents rushed to the scene to assist the injured and transport them to the hospital.

The family had departed Thrissur for Bengaluru on the previous night. CP Chacko had recently been active in matters involving his son Shine, including participation in public discussions and interviews related to a recent case.