Indonesia Torn Between China's J-10 And US F-15EX
This month, Reuters reported that Indonesia is evaluating the potential acquisition of China's J-10 fighter jets, weighing their affordability and advanced capabilities against other options, including the US-made F-15EX.
Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto confirmed that discussions are ongoing with China, which has also reportedly pitched naval vessels and armaments. Indonesia's evaluation considers system compatibility, after-sales support and pricing.
The deliberations follow Indonesia's broader military modernization push, which saw the 2022 purchase of 42 French Rafale jets worth US$8.1 billion. Six Rafales are expected to be delivered next year.
While Indonesia's interest in the J-10 predates recent India-Pakistan air skirmishes, Pakistan's use of J-10s to down at least one Indian-flown Rafale has added a new dimension to Jakarta's evaluation.
Meanwhile, Indonesia is still mulling its planned F-15EX purchase, with questions rising around the $8 billion price tag for 24 jets. France remains a contender, with President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to Indonesia resulting in a preliminary defense pact that could lead to further Rafale acquisitions.
Taufanto emphasized Indonesia's budget constraints and strategic options, noting ongoing assessments of multiple offers.
Highlighting the J-10's capabilities, Justin Bronk notes in an October 2020 report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) that the J-10 is China's response to the US F-16 and Swedish Gripen, offering comparable capabilities at a significantly lower acquisition cost.
“Think of the J-10C as roughly equivalent to a late-model F-16, but with some features, like its long-range missile suite, that could give it the edge in certain scenarios,” says David Jordan, a senior lecturer in defense studies at King's College London, in a May 2025 Business Insider article .
“You may well see a very viable competitor to Western products entering contests for the purchase of new fighter aircraft,” says Jordan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment