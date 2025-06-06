Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Airfields Engels And Dyagilevo General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Ahead of the enemy's massive missile strike, Ukrainian forces struck enemy airbases and other critical military facilities," the statement reads.

The General Staff confirmed a successful overnight strike on the Engels airfield in the Saratov region - a known concentration site for Russian military aviation, including aircraft previously targeted in an operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region was also hit. This site hosts aerial refueling aircraft and escort fighters that support missile strikes against Ukraine. Additionally, Russian strategic bombers carry out operations from Dyagilevo.

"In the Saratov region, multiple hits have been confirmed on at least three fuel and lubricant storage tanks, resulting in fires and a large-scale blaze. The invaders' emergency services failed to contain the fire, and heavy smoke was reported. Dozens of explosions occurred near the target area. Damage assessments are ongoing," the General Staff said.

A successful strike was also recorded at the Dyagilevo airfield. Russian air defenses were activated in the Ryazan region, and there were reports of a fire at the target site. Damage assessment is still underway.

Moreover, Ukrainian forces targeted several critical enemy facilities both within the Russian Federation and in temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine. Notably, a logistics hub belonging to the 30th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 72nd Motor Rifle Division was struck near the village of Kulbaki in the Kursk region. Results are being clarified.

The operation involved units from Ukraine's Armed Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, in coordination with other branches of the Defense Forces.

"Strikes on military infrastructure will continue until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely halted," the General Staff said.

Earlier, authorities in the Russian city of Engels (Saratov region) claimed that a drone attack targeted a local oil refinery overnight.

