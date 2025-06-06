Ukrainian Forces Neutralize 406 Out Of 452 Russian Drones, Missiles Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Facebook post by the Ukrainian Air Force Command, the attack began at 20:00 on June 5 and continued through the night.

Russia attacked with 407 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and other decoy drones launched from Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea; six ballistic missiles (Iskander-M/KN-23) from the Kursk and Voronezh regions in Russia; 36 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MS/Tu-160MS strategic bombers from the Saratov airspace and over the Caspian Sea; two Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Dzhankoi area in occupied Crimea; and one anti-radar Kh-31P missile fired from tactical aircraft over the Black Sea.

To repel the aerial assault, Ukraine involved fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare (EW) units, drone units, and mobile fire teams from the Defense Forces.

As of 10:00, preliminary data show that 406 aerial threats were neutralized. In particular, 199 Shahed-type drones and other decoy UAVs were shot down, 169 drones were jammed or lost through electronic warfare, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were destroyed, and two more failed to reach their targets, 30 Kh-101 cruise missiles were intercepted, and two Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down.

Enemy missiles and drones struck 13 locations and debris from downed objects fell in 19 other locations across the country.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Air Force