Ukrainian Forces Neutralize 406 Out Of 452 Russian Drones, Missiles Overnight
Russia attacked with 407 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and other decoy drones launched from Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea; six ballistic missiles (Iskander-M/KN-23) from the Kursk and Voronezh regions in Russia; 36 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MS/Tu-160MS strategic bombers from the Saratov airspace and over the Caspian Sea; two Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Dzhankoi area in occupied Crimea; and one anti-radar Kh-31P missile fired from tactical aircraft over the Black Sea.
To repel the aerial assault, Ukraine involved fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare (EW) units, drone units, and mobile fire teams from the Defense Forces.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian airfields Engels and Dyagilevo – General Staff
As of 10:00, preliminary data show that 406 aerial threats were neutralized. In particular, 199 Shahed-type drones and other decoy UAVs were shot down, 169 drones were jammed or lost through electronic warfare, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were destroyed, and two more failed to reach their targets, 30 Kh-101 cruise missiles were intercepted, and two Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down.
Enemy missiles and drones struck 13 locations and debris from downed objects fell in 19 other locations across the country.
Photo credit: Ukrainian Air Force
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment