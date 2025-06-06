EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

The NAGA Group AG Outperforms Preliminary Results with 2024 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements – Concludes Transition Year on Strong Footing

06.06.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 6 June 2025 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ), provider of the all-in-one financial SuperApp NAGA, today published its audited consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year. The reported results exceeded the preliminary figures for both revenue and earnings. Group revenue totaled EUR 63.2 million, surpassing the preliminary figure of EUR 62.3 million. Group EBITDA reached EUR 9.0 million, above the initially reported EUR 8.1 million. EBITDA margin significantly improved to 14%, compared to the preliminary figure of 13%. This outperformance was driven by stronger-than-anticipated synergies realized during the merger year. As expected, 2024 marked a period of strategic transformation rather than dynamic growth. The Group's primary focus was the successful execution of the reverse merger with the former CAPEX Group, which was completed in August 2024. Key initiatives during the year included the full migration of clients to a unified technology platform, workforce optimization, and the implementation of an integrated go-to-market strategy. These efforts were accompanied by a purposeful reduction in marketing spend to support long-term operational alignment. Operational momentum continued into 2025. In Q1 2025, the Group recorded year-on-year revenue growth, fueled by rising commission income, increased client acquisition, and elevated trading activity amid market volatility. Early cost-side synergies also began to materialize. Additionally, the renewed investment in marketing in Q1 2025 marks a deliberate move to scale the platform further and reinforce the NAGA brand globally.



Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group: “The audited financials for 2024 confirm that we not only met but clearly exceeded our preliminary figures. This performance validates the strength of our strategic transformation – from the successful CAPEX merger to the unified market approach and operational integration. Furthermore, our Q1 2025 results demonstrate that we are entering the new financial year with strong momentum and a clear growth trajectory.”



More information The complete Annual Report 2024 of The NAGA Group AG is available here .



About NAGA NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



