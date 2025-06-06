Original-Research: Multitude SE (Von Nuways AG)
|
Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude SE
Guidance hike after impressive Q1 profitability; chg
Multitude recently reported Q1 ́25 figures with net profit clearly beating expectations. Against this backdrop management increased its FY25 guidance. In detail:
Despite the positive share price performance of the last weeks, the company still does not look expensive for a growing, highly profitable, dividend paying company trading at only 4.2x P/E ́25.
BUY with an unchanged PT of € 12 PT, based on our residual income model. Mind you that Multitude is one of our NuWays Alpha picks.
