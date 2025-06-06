Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
People Of Kuwait Perform Eid Al-Adha Prayers Amid Jubilation


2025-06-06 02:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Abdulaziz Aziz Alhusseini
KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- Thousands of people performed Eid Al-Adha prayers at the mosques and prayer places early on Friday amid an atmosphere of jubilation and faith.
Waves of men, women, elderly and children headed to the prayer places in the six governorates to perform the prayers on the heels of the closing rites at the pilgrimage sites in Saudi Arabia. (end)
MENAFN06062025000071011013ID1109644193

