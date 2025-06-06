Panchayat Season 4 OTT Details: Know When And Where Jitendra Kumar's Comedy Drama Will Stream

Panchayat Season 4 promises a gripping return to Phulera with Abhishek Tripathi facing new twists in politics, love, and life. Get ready for another heartwarming rural adventure.

Panchayat Season 4 is finally on its way, and fans couldn't be more excited to return to the heartwarming world of Phulera. The hit Prime Video series continues to follow Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), a city-bred young man who works as the Panchayat secretary. As he juggles his government duties, village politics, friendships, and a slow-blooming romance, Abhishek's journey remains both relatable and entertaining.

The Familiar Faces Return

Season 4 brings back the much-loved ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. With The Viral Fever (TVF) still producing the show, and Deepak Kumar Mishra joined by Akshat Vijaywargiya in the director's chair, viewers can expect the same charm and emotional depth. Writer-creator Chandan Kumar also continues his role, keeping the tone and storytelling intact.

New Challenges Ahead

The last season ended on a tense note when Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) was shot and injured. As the village braces for upcoming elections, the new season is set to explore the political shake-up in Phulera. Abhishek, along with his trusted friends Vikas and Prahlad, will likely face fresh challenges in balancing loyalty, responsibility, and change.

Romance and Revelations

Fans are also hoping for more clarity in Abhishek's growing relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa), Pradhan Ji's daughter. Their romantic angle has been slowly building, and it remains to be seen how Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Pradhan Ji react once they discover what's been quietly unfolding.

All 8 episodes of Panchayat Season 4 are set to release on July 2 on Prime Video. The show has won many hearts with its funny yet meaningful story. While the release date is already announced, the makers have added a fun twist. They are now asking fans to "vote" if they want the new season to come out earlier than planned.