Warning From America's First Salt Cave Pioneer: Beware Of Impersonators And Unqualified Salt Cave Builders

Dr. Margaret Smiechowski and Ted Loucks examining salt cave blueprints during a design consultation.

Dr. Margaret Smiechowski seated, reviewing salt cave blueprints for a new halotherapy project.

Guests relaxing in a Himalayan salt cave during a halotherapy session.

False advertising and fake salt caves are on the rise. Get the facts from the woman who started it all.

- Margaret SmiechowskiORLEANS, MA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Margaret Smiechowski , the first person to introduce salt therapy to the United States, is speaking out against a growing trend of impersonators and unqualified builders claiming to be experienced in halotherapy.Recently, Dr. Smiechowski has received numerous calls from clients confused by misleading sales tactics and false credentials used by individuals associating themselves with her pioneering work in salt therapy. These imposters are capitalizing on the fast-growing salt cave industry, often telling her story as their own, while providing substandard or non-functional salt rooms.“People are being misled. They go into what they think is a functional salt cave, and come out disappointed, never realizing they haven't experienced real halotherapy at all,” said Dr. Smiechowski.“They may never return to a salt cave again, thinking the therapy doesn't work, when in fact, they were never given a real chance.”Poorly built salt caves are giving the industry a bad name. Many of these rooms lack critical elements such as salt-covered walls, proper halogenerators, or controlled climate systems essential for delivering the therapeutic benefits of dry salt therapy. Instead, some of these "salt rooms" are decorated with household items like fabric-covered pillows, twinkle lights, sticks and branches, or basic air diffusers in the ceiling all red flags for a non-functional or fake salt room.Even worse, Dr. Smiechowski warns that improperly constructed caves can be unsafe. Salt is corrosive. Without proper ventilation, climate control, and planning, salt can damage HVAC systems, electronics, and even create fire hazards.She urges both clients and entrepreneurs to do their homework before investing in salt therapy or construction services:Ask for credentials.Request a list of recent salt caves built and speak directly with the owners.Look beyond price-quality matters when it comes to your health and safety.“If someone says they built a cave, call that cave. Ask questions. Visit if you can. A beautiful photo doesn't guarantee a functioning salt room,” she advises.Unfortunately, the list of companies using false advertising and misleading tactics continues to grow. Many claim caves on their websites that they never actually built. Some even omit key components to offer a cheaper price, leaving their clients with a room that may look relaxing, but delivers no therapeutic value.As the salt cave movement continues to grow, Dr. Margaret Smiechowski remains committed to protecting the integrity of halotherapy in the U.S. and educating the public on how to spot the difference between a genuine, healing salt cave and a costly imitation.If you're considering building a salt cave or visiting one for the first time, reach out to the source. Call Dr. Margaret Smiechowski at (802) 770-3138 or email ... to learn what to look for and how to ensure you're getting the real benefits of salt therapy.About Dr. Margaret SmiechowskiDr. Margaret Smiechowski is widely regarded as the pioneer of salt therapy in the United States. With over 20 years of experience, she was the first to introduce the concept of simulated salt caves from Eastern Europe to North America.Her visionary approach set the standard for what a true therapeutic salt environment should be. Since bringing halotherapy to the U.S., Dr. Smiechowski has designed and constructed salt caves across the country, always with a focus on authentic healing, exceptional quality, and proven results.Her continued leadership in the industry ensures that clients and wellness centers receive not only beautifully designed spaces, but also safe, functional environments that deliver real therapeutic benefits.

