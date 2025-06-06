Retinal Vein Occlusion Drugs Market 2034: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Clinical Revenue, Statistics, Medication, Therapies, Prevalence, And Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Retinal Vein Occlusion Drugs Market"Retinal Vein Occlusion companies include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Kodiak Sciences Inc, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Graybug Vision, Outlook Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, AbbVie, and others.

DelveInsight's" Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of Retinal Vein Occlusion, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Retinal Vein Occlusion market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Retinal Vein Occlusion market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Retinal Vein Occlusion market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Retinal Vein Occlusion treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Retinal Vein Occlusion market.

Some facts of the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Report are:



According to DelveInsight, Retinal Vein Occlusion market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

The total Retinal Vein Occlusion market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 2,297.5 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2034).

Leading Retinal Vein Occlusion companies working in the market are AbbVie, Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Graybug Vision, Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences Inc, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapies expected to launch in the market are Tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), LYTENAVA (bevacizumab)/ONS-5010, and many others.

In April 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for EYLEA HD® (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg. The sBLA seeks approval for EYLEA HD for both the treatment of macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), and for broadening the dosing schedule to include every 4-week (monthly) dosing across approved indications. The FDA target action date is August 19, 2025, following the use of a Priority Review voucher.

In April 2025, Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), announced a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron that clears the way to commercialize Yesafili (aflibercept-jbvf), an interchangeable* biosimilar aflibercept, in the United States. YESAFILI, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, is used to treat several different types of ophthalmology conditions, is a biosimilar of its reference product EYLEA® (aflibercept).

In March 2024, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 4519) announced that it obtained regulatory approval today from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for anti-VEGF/anti-Ang-2 bispecific antibody Vabysmo® Intravitreal Injection 120 mg/mL [generic name: faricimab (genetical recombination)], for an additional indication of the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO). Vabysmo is the first bispecific antibody in Japan for the treatment of this disease. On February 2024, Annexin Pharmaceuticals announced results of an Open-label, Dose Ascending Safety, Tolerability, and Proof of Concept Study to Evaluate the Use of ANXV (Human Recombinant Annexin A5) in the Treatment of Subjects With Recently Diagnosed Retinal Vein Occlusion.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Overview

Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) is a serious eye condition that occurs when a vein in the retina becomes blocked, leading to vision problems. Retinal Vein Occlusion causes sudden, painless vision loss, typically in one eye. Retinal Vein Occlusion types include Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) and Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO), depending on the location of the blockage. Retinal Vein Occlusion symptoms often involve blurry vision, distorted images, or a sudden dark spot in the visual field. Retinal Vein Occlusion risk factors include hypertension, diabetes, glaucoma, and age-related vascular conditions.

Retinal Vein Occlusion diagnosis is confirmed through a clinical eye examination, optical coherence tomography (OCT), and fluorescein angiography. Retinal Vein Occlusion treatment options vary, including intravitreal injections, laser therapy, and management of underlying health issues. Retinal Vein Occlusion prognosis depends on the severity of the blockage and promptness of treatment. Retinal Vein Occlusion management focuses on preserving vision and preventing further complications. Retinal Vein Occlusion complications can include macular edema and neovascular glaucoma.

Retinal Vein Occlusion awareness is essential for early detection and intervention. Retinal Vein Occlusion research continues to explore new therapies to improve outcomes. Early diagnosis and comprehensive care are key in managing Retinal Vein Occlusion effectively.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

The Retinal Vein Occlusion market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Retinal Vein Occlusion market trends by analyzing the impact of current Retinal Vein Occlusion therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Retinal Vein Occlusion market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Retinal Vein Occlusion market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

The Retinal Vein Occlusion market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of aging populations worldwide, rising incidences of hypertension, diabetes, and other vascular disorders that contribute to retinal diseases. Growing awareness about early diagnosis and the availability of advanced imaging technologies like OCT and fluorescein angiography are further supporting market growth. In addition, the development of innovative treatment options, such as anti-VEGF therapies and sustained-release corticosteroid implants, is expanding the therapeutic landscape for Retinal Vein Occlusion.

However, the Retinal Vein Occlusion market faces several barriers, including the high cost of treatment, limited access to specialized ophthalmologic care in developing regions, and a lack of curative therapies. Patient adherence to long-term treatment regimens and the risk of adverse effects from repeated intravitreal injections also pose significant challenges. Despite these hurdles, ongoing clinical research and increasing healthcare investments are expected to continue driving the Retinal Vein Occlusion market forward.

According to DelveInsight, the Retinal Vein Occlusion market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology

The Retinal Vein Occlusion epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Retinal Vein Occlusion patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Retinal Vein Occlusion market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Retinal Vein Occlusion drugs recently launched in the Retinal Vein Occlusion market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Retinal Vein Occlusion market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Retinal Vein Occlusion market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Development Activities

The Retinal Vein Occlusion report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Retinal Vein Occlusion key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Retinal Vein Occlusion treatment markets in the upcoming years are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Roche (SWX: ROG), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Taiwan Liposome Company (NASDAQ: TLC), Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI), Graybug Vision (NASDAQ: GRAY), Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK), Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD), Chugai Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4519), and others.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Report Key Insights

1. Retinal Vein Occlusion Patient Population

2. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

4. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Opportunities

6. Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapeutic Approaches

7. Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Analysis

8. Retinal Vein Occlusion Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Retinal Vein Occlusion Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Overview at a Glance

5. Retinal Vein Occlusion Disease Background and Overview

6. Retinal Vein Occlusion Patient Journey

7. Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Retinal Vein Occlusion Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment

11. Retinal Vein Occlusion Marketed Products

12. Retinal Vein Occlusion Emerging Therapies

13. Retinal Vein Occlusion Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Retinal Vein Occlusion Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

18. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Drivers

19. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

