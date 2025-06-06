Typhoon Special Forces Unit Presented School For Drone Pilots
“We are opening the Typhoon charitable foundation, the Family Foundation. Within the unit, we have actually organized a combat pilot training center over the past year... We have created a conditional school, which will be called Falcon Division,” Kmytiuk said.
According to him, the internal school has been operating within the unit for a month and a half and has trained more than 55 crews.
“We have organized a place for it. Our pilots train there, graduate, and go into combat. Technically, we are still waiting for the website to be finalized... there are some edits that just need to be finalized, which depend on the designer and a group of people,” Kmytiuk added separately in a comment to a Ukrinform correspondent.
He noted that in addition to FPV drones, the school specializes in various areas. In particular, UAVs of the Bomber type, UAVs of the Reconnaissance Wing type, and UAVs of the Strike Wing type.
"Why did we come to this conclusion? Because being in different areas of the front line gives us the opportunity to thoroughly analyze how the enemy operates and how we should proceed in a particular direction. We have probably been everywhere except Kherson," Kmytiuk concluded.
As reported by Ukrinform, National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko decided to reformat the separate detachment of special-purpose unmanned systems“Typhoon” into a separate military unit.
In August 2024, a new unit of special-purpose unmanned systems“Typhoon” of the National Guard of Ukraine was presented in Kyiv .
