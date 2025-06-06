Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Typhoon Special Forces Unit Presented School For Drone Pilots


2025-06-06 12:05:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by the commander of this National Guard unit, Mykhailo Kmytiuk, call sign“Michael,” during an event dedicated to the first anniversary of Typhoon's creation, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We are opening the Typhoon charitable foundation, the Family Foundation. Within the unit, we have actually organized a combat pilot training center over the past year... We have created a conditional school, which will be called Falcon Division,” Kmytiuk said.

According to him, the internal school has been operating within the unit for a month and a half and has trained more than 55 crews.

“We have organized a place for it. Our pilots train there, graduate, and go into combat. Technically, we are still waiting for the website to be finalized... there are some edits that just need to be finalized, which depend on the designer and a group of people,” Kmytiuk added separately in a comment to a Ukrinform correspondent.

He noted that in addition to FPV drones, the school specializes in various areas. In particular, UAVs of the Bomber type, UAVs of the Reconnaissance Wing type, and UAVs of the Strike Wing type.

“Why did we come to this conclusion? Because being in different areas of the front line gives us the opportunity to thoroughly analyze how the enemy operates and how we should proceed in a particular direction. We have probably been everywhere except Kherson,” Kmytiuk concluded.

Read also: Rada exempts from import duty goods needed for drone production

As reported by Ukrinform, National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko decided to reformat the separate detachment of special-purpose unmanned systems“Typhoon” into a separate military unit.

In August 2024, a new unit of special-purpose unmanned systems“Typhoon” of the National Guard of Ukraine was presented in Kyiv .

MENAFN06062025000193011044ID1109644037

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search