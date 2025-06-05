Dubai To Deploy Thousands Of Workers To Ensure Cleanliness During Eid Al Adha

Dubai Municipality will deploy a field team of 2,800 engineers, supervisors, inspectors, and specialised workers to ensure public health, safety, and environmental cleanliness across public spaces, facilities, and events this Eid Al Adha.

Comprehensive cleaning campaigns have already been conducted across Eid prayer grounds, public facilities, gathering points, green spaces, and main and secondary roads, Dubai Municipality said on Wednesday ahead of the long weekend that starts on June 5.

“Waste storage containers have also been strategically placed across vital areas to accommodate increased waste volumes during the holiday. The teams are responsible for overseeing field operations, supported by a fleet of 752 fully equipped vehicles and machinery,” the civic body added.

Dubai Municipality noted it has increased readiness at public beaches, including those designated for night swimming such as Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1.

Specific beaches have been allocated exclusively for families to regulate beach access and ensure that residents and visitors enjoy a safe, smooth, and fully integrated recreational experience at Dubai's beaches.

The Municipality called on the public to cooperate with official guidelines to support community safety and public order.

The Municipality also confirmed that its call centre will operate 24/7 throughout the holiday period. Reports or inquiries related to food safety, public health, or municipal services can be submitted via the“Dubai 24/7” app or by calling 800 900.