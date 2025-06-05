Eritrea: Hagaz Agricultural And Technical School Graduates Students
Hagaz Agricultural and Technical School has graduated 131 students, including 54 female students, in certificate programs. The students received two years of both theoretical and practical training. The graduates include 32 in Agro-Mechanics, 34 in Animal Science, 31 in Plant Science, and 34 in Water and Soil Conservation and Irrigation Farming.
Mr. Melake Berhane, Head of the School, stated that the main objective of the institution is to produce skilled human resources, improve agricultural productivity, combat desertification, ensure food security, create employment opportunities, solve potable water shortages in nearby villages, and meet public demands. He urged the graduates to apply their training to further agricultural development in the country.
Mr. Tesfay Seium, Director General of Technical and Vocational Training at the Ministry of Education, encouraged the graduates to apply their knowledge practically and become exemplary in their workplace.
A representative of the graduates expressed gratitude for the training and affirmed their readiness to contribute to agricultural development in the country.
During the event, awards were presented to outstanding students.
Hagaz Agricultural and Technical School, established in 1999, has so far graduated 3,346 students.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
