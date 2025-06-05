Isos Technology Celebrates 20 Years Of Innovation And Impact
Isos Technology is proud to mark its 20th anniversary this June.
Isos Technology, a leader in enterprise technology consulting and an award-winning Atlassian Platinum & Enterprise Solution Partner, is proud to mark its 20th anniversary this June. From humble beginnings as an enterprise Java development shop, Isos has grown into one of the most trusted names in digital transformation and service management across the public and private sectors.
Co-founded in 2005 by Thad West (CEO), Sonny Coccera (former COO), and Danny Riley (Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy & Operations), Isos was born out of a passion for solving complex technology challenges with heart and humanity. Early adopters of Jira and Confluence to manage their own software development processes, the team quickly drew attention for how effectively they optimized Atlassian tools-and a consultancy was born.
In December 2022, Isos Technology became a portfolio company of The Acacia Group , a move that reinforced its growth trajectory while keeping its original founders at the helm. Since then, Isos has significantly expanded its Atlassian capabilities through the acquisitions of MajorKey Technologies' Atlassian practice, HyperVelocity Consulting, and Stack Intelligence's Atlassian practice. These strategic additions have positioned Isos as one of the largest Atlassian Platinum Solution Partners in the world, further strengthening its role as a leader in delivering transformative service management, cloud, and strategic enterprise solutions across commercial and federal sectors.
Over the past two decades, Isos has reached milestone after milestone. The company became an Atlassian Platinum & Enterprise Solution Partner in 2014 , solidifying its position at the forefront of the Atlassian ecosystem. Since then, it has earned seven Atlassian Partner of the Year awards in categories including Jira Service Management, Enterprise, ITSM Solutions, Services, and Non-Profit Impact.
Isos has also been recognized by premier Atlassian Marketplace partners. Appfire has named Isos a“Red Hot Partner” several years in a row, and in 2025, Tempo Software named Isos their Public Sector Leader Partner of the Year .
“Twenty years is an incredible accomplishment,” said Thad West, CEO of Isos Technology.“But it's not just about how long we've been here-it's about how much we've helped organizations grow, transform, and thrive. We owe our success to our dedicated team, our collaborative clients, and the strong partnerships we've built along the way.”
To support its continued momentum into the next chapter, Isos recently expanded its leadership team , welcoming Ron Thompson as Chief Revenue Officer and John Clinton as Chief Financial Officer . Their arrival underscores the company's commitment to strategic growth without compromising on the personalized, high-quality client service and flexible, inclusive culture that define Isos.
As Isos looks toward the future, its mission remains the same: to help organizations become the best version of themselves through smarter tools, efficient business practices, and empowered people.
About Isos Technology
Isos Technology helps organizations in the public and private sectors solve complex business challenges with Atlassian tools and industry best practices to drive enterprise excellence. Whether optimizing service management, migrating to the cloud, or developing long-term IT strategies, Isos Technology partners with teams to achieve measurable results.
As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner , Isos specializes in ITSM, cloud migrations, and enterprise strategy . The company has been recognized multiple times as an Atlassian Partner of the Year . Since 2005, Isos Technology has helped Fortune 1000 companies and public sector organizations innovate and build sustainable success.
For more information, visit .
