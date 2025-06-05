HISTORIC NIGHT: Jordan Clinches First-Ever World Cup Berth After Iraq Falls To South Korea

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 5 (Petra) – A generational aspiration was magnificently realized on Thursday night, as Jordan etched its name into the annals of football history, securing its inaugural qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026.The culmination of this monumental achievement arrived with Iraq's 2-0 defeat to South Korea in Basra, a result that mathematically propelled the Kingdom into football's most coveted global spectacle.The outcome ignited an unprecedented wave of euphoria across the nation. What commenced as an evening of tense anticipation swiftly transformed into unbridled jubilation as news of South Korea's triumph reverberated.Within moments, Jordanian cities erupted in a symphony of celebration: fireworks painted the night sky, vehicle horns blared through the streets, and legions of fans, adorned in the national colors of red and white, converged upon public squares to revel in a triumph that transcends the boundaries of sport.Earlier in the day, "The Nashama" had steadfastly fulfilled their part, delivering a commanding 3-0 victory over Oman in Muscat a performance characterized by unwavering grit, refined flair, and unyielding belief.However, it was the decisive outcome from Basra that ultimately sealed their destiny and indelibly inscribed Jordan's name within the global footballing narrative.The journey has been arduous, spanning from the humble confines of dusty school pitches to the grandest international arenas, from fervent local league encounters to the pinnacle of world football.Along this path, myriad challenges were confronted, yet the overarching vision remained steadfast. Behind this remarkable ascent lies years of judicious investment, unwavering faith, and dedicated grassroots development, all of which meticulously laid the groundwork for this pivotal moment. On the pitch, a distinguished generation of players rose to the occasion, meticulously carving out their indelible legacy.The FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will now proudly feature Jordan amongst the elite footballing nations a debut that signifies a profound shift within the region's footballing landscape.As "The Nashama" prepare to proudly unfurl the flag of Jordan on football's grandest stage, one truth remains unequivocally clear: the narrative of a proud nation has undeniably entered a resplendent new chapter. Jordan is bound for the World Cup, and the world stands poised to witness the indomitable spirit of "The Nashama."