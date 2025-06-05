Lee Enterprises Provides Notice Of Data Incident
Equifax
Experian
TransUnion P.O. Box
Fraud Alert: You may want to consider placing a fraud alert on your credit report. An initial fraud alert is free and will stay on your credit file for at least one year. The alert informs creditors of possible fraudulent activity within your report and requests that the creditor contact you prior to establishing any accounts in your name. To place a fraud alert on your credit report, contact any of the three credit reporting agencies identified above. Additional information is available at . For TransUnion: fraud-alerts.
Security Freeze: You have the right to put a security freeze on your credit file for up to one year at no cost. This will prevent new credit from being opened in your name without the use of a PIN number that is issued to you when you initiate the freeze. A security freeze is designed to prevent potential creditors from accessing your credit report without your consent. As a result, using a security freeze may interfere with or delay your ability to obtain credit. You must separately place a security freeze on your credit file with each credit reporting agency. In order to place a security freeze, you may be required to provide the consumer reporting agency with information that identifies you including your full name, Social Security number, date of birth, current and previous addresses, a copy of your state-issued identification card, and a recent utility bill, bank statement or insurance statement. For TransUnion: credit-freeze .
You also have certain rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) : These rights include to know what is in your file; to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information; to have consumer reporting agencies correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; as well as other rights. For more information about the FCRA, and your rights pursuant to the FCRA, please visit .
Additional Free Resources: You can obtain information from the consumer reporting agencies, the FTC, or from your respective state Attorney General about fraud alerts, security freezes, and steps you can take toward preventing identity theft. You may report suspected identity theft to local law enforcement, including to the FTC or to the Attorney General in your state.
Federal Trade Commission - Consumer Response Center: 600 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20580; 1-877- IDTHEFT (438-4338);
For residents of Hawaii, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming: You are advised to remain vigilant for incidents of fraud and identity theft by reviewing credit card account statements and monitoring your credit report for unauthorized activity.
For residents of Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, and West Virginia : You may obtain a copy of your credit report, free of charge, whether or not you suspect any unauthorized activity on your account. You may obtain a free copy of your credit report from each of the three nationwide credit reporting agencies. To order your free credit report, please visit , or call toll-free at 1-877-322-8228. You can also order your annual free credit report by mailing a completed Annual Credit Report Request Form (available at ) to: Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta, GA, 30348-5281.
For residents of Iowa: You are advised to report any suspected identity theft to law enforcement or to the Attorney General.
For residents of New Mexico: You are advised to review personal account statements and credit reports, as applicable, to detect errors resulting from the security breach. You have rights under the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), which governs the collection and use of information pertaining to you by consumer reporting agencies. For more information about your rights under the FCRA, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" .
For residents of Massachusetts: You have the right to obtain a police report filed in regard to this incident. If you are the victim of identity theft, you also have the right to file a police report and obtain a copy of it.
For residents of Oregon: You are advised to report any suspected identity theft to law enforcement, including the Attorney General, and the Federal Trade Commission.
For residents of Rhode Island: You have the right to file or obtain a police report in regard to this incident.
For residents of Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island: You can obtain information from the offices of your state Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission about fraud alerts, security freezes, and steps you can take toward preventing identity theft.
Federal Trade Commission - Consumer Response Center: 600 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20580; 1-877- IDTHEFT (438-4338);
Arizona Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection & Advocacy Section : 2005 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004 1-602-542-5025
Colorado Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection: 1300 Broadway, 9th Floor, Denver, CO 80203 1-720- 508-6000
District of Columbia Office of the Attorney General – Office of Consumer Protection : 400 6th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001; 202-727-3400;
Illinois office of the Attorney General: 100 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601; 1-866-999-5630;
Maryland Office of the Attorney General - Consumer Protection Division: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1- 888-743-0023;
New York Office of Attorney General - Consumer Frauds & Protection: The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224; 1-800-771-7755;
North Carolina Office of the Attorney General - Consumer Protection Division: 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699; 1- 877-566-7226;
Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General - Consumer Protection: 150 South Main St., Providence RI 02903; 1-401-274-4400;
