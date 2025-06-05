VETCOMM US Secures $75 Million In Lifetime VA Disability Compensation For 149 Veterans In May

Stop Waiting. Start Rating

VETCOMM US Assists 14 Clients in Achieving a 100% VA Disability Rating in May

- VETCOMM US CEO Kate MonroeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VETCOMM US, an organization dedicated to supporting America's heroes, is thrilled to announce a significant achievement: in May 2025, the VETCOMM US team assisted 149 veterans in securing more than $75 million in lifetime VA disability compensation. This marks a major step forward in the company's mission to ensure no veteran is left behind in the pursuit of their owed benefits.VETCOMM US streamlines the VA claims process by offering comprehensive educational resources, personalized claim assistance and hands-on support throughout every step of the disability claim journey. Representatives remain available for clients seven days a week, 12 hours a day across all U.S. time zones.Of those 149 total ratings in May, 14 of them were rated at 100%. Beyond those 14 clients, 94 of them received at least a 50% rating. The VETCOMM US team is proud to have assisted these veterans, as each rating represents a life changed."VetComm helped me get to 100% P&T in one go. I waited 18 years to apply for disability benefits," said Eric Morgan, a client who received a life-changing rating in May. "To other veterans, you should file even if you weren't in combat. A lot of veterans self-select out. They feel that someone has done more than they have. You put your blood, sweat, tears and body on the line to be in the military. We're all so used to pushing through all the mental and physical issues so we don't slow down the team. But now you need to file as soon as possible. The longer you spend not filing, the harder it may be to get approved. My claim specialist, Brian, was very knowledgeable, thorough and courteous. VetComm's pay structure allowed me to keep all of my backpay. It's just one up-front fee."In 2024 alone, VETCOMM US assisted more than 10,000 veterans, helping them secure over $2 billion in lifetime VA disability compensation-a testament to the company's mission-driven approach and its impact on the veteran community. VETCOMM US's reach and reputation continue to grow as it delivers results for veterans across the United States.VETCOMM US expects to expand its impact even further throughout the remainder of 2025, with ambitious goals to assist over 25,000 veterans in securing more than $5 billion in lifetime VA disability compensation, significantly enhancing the financial security and wellbeing of those who have served.To get started with VETCOMM US or for more information about the company, visit .About VETCOMM US:VETCOMM US is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VETCOMM US's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique need, VETCOMM ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

