Her Excellency Dr. Amna Bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister Of Climate Change And Environment Statement On World Environment Day June 5, 2025
This year, World Environment Day calls for collective action to tackle plastic pollution, a challenge that demands our immediate attention and unified efforts. In response to this pressing issue, the UAE is implementing a comprehensive system to ensure proper and effective management of plastic products. Starting 1 January 2026, the UAE will implement a comprehensive ban on the import, production, and trade of single-use plastic products. This builds upon the phased approach initiated in 2024 with the ban on plastic bags. This decisive action underscores our resolve and commitment to environmental stewardship, driving us towards a future where waste and pollution are designed out of our systems. As part of our global efforts to reduce plastic waste, the Clean Rivers, one of Erth Zayed Philanthropies' initiatives, tackles plastic pollution in river systems by empowering communities and driving innovative solutions to create plastic-free waterways. Our Circular Economy Policy is a key driver of this transformation, optimising resource use in critical sectors such as green infrastructure, transportation, manufacturing, and responsible food production and consumption. The policy prioritises reducing plastic waste and promoting innovative solutions for sustainable packaging and recycling. Furthermore, we are resolutely committed to managing hazardous waste and aggressively reducing plastic waste at every level. Each of us, as responsible members of our community, can play a leading role in realising our nation's vision by joining the mission to eliminate unnecessary plastic from our daily lives. Let us become active agents of change, leading a powerful movement towards thriving communities, and a vibrant, resilient environment. Let us protect the land and the sea that are so integral to our lives, for ourselves, our loved ones, and for generations to come.
Let us renew our focus on the ecosystems that sustain us, remembering that this year's theme, Beat Plastic Pollution, is a call to action for every member of our community. Together, we can build a brighter, greener future for all.
