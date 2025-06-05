Prompt EMR Rebrands As Prompt Health To Reflect Expanded Vision And Platform
A Name That Reflects a Broader Vision
The transition to Prompt Health reflects the company's expanded role beyond electronic medical records. Today, the platform-enhanced by AI-powers critical functions across clinical workflows, patient engagement, and financial performance.
"Prompt Health represents where we're headed," said Baliatico. "We're building the infrastructure for a more sustainable future in rehab therapy, where technology empowers providers instead of overwhelming them."
Prompt's growth has been driven by both internal innovation-such as the development of Prompt Plus , Prompt Kiosk and Prompt RCM -and strategic acquisitions that expand the platform's capabilities. Prompt RCM offers full-service revenue cycle management, enabling clinics to boost collections, minimize denials, and gain real-time financial insights.
Strategic Acquisitions Strengthen the Ecosystem
Recent acquisitions, including OnusOne and PT Wired , have added valuable tools to Prompt's platform.
OnusOne addresses one of the industry's longstanding challenges: fair, transparent, and performance-driven clinician compensation. The variable compensation platform enables clinics to build custom pay models that promote accountability, retention, and compliance.
"Clinics can now compensate their teams in a way that reflects value and impact," Baliatico explained. "That's a game-changer for staffing, morale, and ultimately, patient care."
Meanwhile, the acquisition of PT Wired has significantly enhanced Prompt's patient engagement and revenue-generating tools. Known for its digital home exercise programs and branded mobile apps for physical therapy practices, PT Wired now powers Prompt's remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) features-enabling clinics to get paid for care provided beyond in-person visits.
"With RTM, clinics can get paid for the care they're already providing outside the walls of the clinic," Dwyer said. "It's helping our customers improve adherence and boost revenue, without additional admin burden."
Investing in the Future of Rehab Tech
The shift to Prompt Health is more than a new brand-it represents a renewed commitment to leading innovation in the rehab therapy space. While the company explores new markets, its foundation remains rooted in outpatient physical therapy.
"This is about investing in the future of this industry we love," Dwyer added. "From front desk check-in to clinical documentation to patient engagement and billing, we're building tools that help clinics operate smarter and scale with confidence."
Prompt Health's new visual identity and a message from the founders are now live on the company's website.
To learn more and watch the video, visit .
About Prompt Health
Prompt Health is a leading platform for modern rehab therapy organizations. Designed to improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes, Prompt offers an integrated platform that streamlines scheduling, documentation, billing, reporting, and patient engagement. By equipping clinics with modern, data-driven tools, Prompt enables therapy practices to grow sustainably, enhance care delivery, and adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape. Prompt serves practices of all sizes across the United States. For more information, visit promptemr .
