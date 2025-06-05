Spanish Broadcasting System Sells Puerto Rico TV To Christian Media Group

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS), the largest minority-owned Hispanic media company in the U.S., has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement for the sale of WVEO(DT), WTCV(DT), and WVOZ-TV Puerto Rico to Word of God Fellowship, Inc., a Christian faith-based broadcast owner-operator known as Daystar Television Network.

This strategic sale reinforces SBS's focus on its core audio and digital businesses, continuing SBS's industry-leading radio portfolio dominance (including the most-listened-to-and-streamed station in the nation, WSKQ-FM, in New York City), along with its digital platforms (among which is included the highest-rated Latino music streaming app, LaMusica) in further serving and empowering Hispanic audiences across the US and Puerto Rico footprints.

"This transaction is a decisive step in our long-term strategy of expanding our core competency-delivering culturally resonant content through radio and digital channels that connect, entertain, and inform millions of Hispanics every day. This sale allows us to sharpen that focus and invest in our growth with unmatched expertise," commented SBS Chairman and CEO, Raúl Alarcón.

Daystar is honored to bring our faith-based channel "Daystar Español" to Puerto Rico through this signal, "We look forward to serving the island's communities with inspirational content and uplifting messages, continuing our mission of producing and providing quality television that will reach our viewers, refresh their lives, and renew their hearts," commented Joni Lamb, Daystar's President and CEO.

SBS will retain its strong presence in Puerto Rico through its top-rated radio stations, Mega 106.9, La Nueva 94, Zeta 93 and Estereotempo 96.5, continuing its mission to uplift and engage the island's listeners with premium audio experiences.

Greg Guy of Tideline Partners served as the exclusive broker representing SBS in this transaction.

