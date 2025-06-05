Integrated Equity Management CEO Cammy Smith Named Investmentnews 2025 Excellence Awardee For CEO Of The Year

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated Equity Management (IEM) is proud to announce that CEO Cammy Smith has been named an InvestmentNews Awards 2025 Excellence Awardee,1 recognized with the Park Avenue Securities Award for CEO of the Year. This prestigious honor is awarded to chief executives who have demonstrated exceptional leadership over the past year, elevating their organization to new heights while stimulating progress across the wealth management industry.Since becoming CEO of IEM in 2021, Smith has led with purpose, strategy, and people-first values. Under her leadership, IEM has expanded its national footprint, surpassed $843 million in assets under advisement,2 and strengthened its advisor support division, IEM Partners. Smith's leadership style has fostered a culture of collaboration, mentorship, and inclusion-especially for women and emerging professionals in finance.“Cammy's leadership is a blend of strategic clarity and genuine care for people,” shared Talia Pauletti, Chief of Staff at Integrated Equity Management.“She leads with vision, heart, and a deep commitment to making financial services more inclusive and values-driven.”In addition to driving business growth, Smith has remained a respected voice within the industry. She regularly shares insights on leadership, succession planning, and diversity at national conferences and through her consulting work with Revive Consulting+. In 2024, she was named an InvestmentNews Rising Star3 and a Twin Cities Business Notable Leader in Banking & Finance. 4Beyond her work in wealth management, Smith also serves on the board of Start Reading Now, a nonprofit focused on early literacy, and continues to advocate for education and financial confidence in underserved communities.This latest recognition by InvestmentNews reflects not only her outstanding achievements but also her unwavering dedication to building a more thoughtful, inclusive future for the financial services industry.About Integrated Equity ManagementIntegrated Equity Management (IEM) is a boutique wealth management firm based in Bloomington, MN, serving clients across the U.S. With a client-first philosophy and a commitment to values-driven financial planning, IEM helps individuals and families navigate their financial journeys with clarity and confidence. IEM Partners, a division of IEM, also supports independent financial advisors with operational infrastructure and strategic guidance.1. 2025 InvestmentNews Excellence Awardee for the Park Avenue Securities Award for CEO of the Year, created by InvestmentNews. Presented in June 2025, based on data gathered from January-December 2024. Advisors pay a fee to hold out marketing materials. Not indicative of advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary.2. As of 4/30/253. 2024 InvestmentNews Rising Stars, created by InvestmentNews. Presented in November 2024, based on data gathered from July 2024 to October 2024. Advisors pay a fee to hold out marketing materials. Not indicative of advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary.4. 2023 Notable Leaders in Banking and Finance Award, created by Twin Cities Business Magazine. This award is based on leaders who have at least 5 years of experience in their field and who have shown the ability to affect change. This award does not imply an endorsement, recommendation, or reflect the performance of the advisor.Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Integrated Equity Management is located at 7900 International Drive, Suite 405, Bloomington, MN 55425.

Talia Pauletti

Integrated Equity Management

+1 952-854-5544

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.