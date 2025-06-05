Integrated Equity Management CEO Cammy Smith Named Investmentnews 2025 Excellence Awardee For CEO Of The Year
Since becoming CEO of IEM in 2021, Smith has led with purpose, strategy, and people-first values. Under her leadership, IEM has expanded its national footprint, surpassed $843 million in assets under advisement,2 and strengthened its advisor support division, IEM Partners. Smith's leadership style has fostered a culture of collaboration, mentorship, and inclusion-especially for women and emerging professionals in finance.
“Cammy's leadership is a blend of strategic clarity and genuine care for people,” shared Talia Pauletti, Chief of Staff at Integrated Equity Management.“She leads with vision, heart, and a deep commitment to making financial services more inclusive and values-driven.”
In addition to driving business growth, Smith has remained a respected voice within the industry. She regularly shares insights on leadership, succession planning, and diversity at national conferences and through her consulting work with Revive Consulting+. In 2024, she was named an InvestmentNews Rising Star3 and a Twin Cities Business Notable Leader in Banking & Finance. 4
Beyond her work in wealth management, Smith also serves on the board of Start Reading Now, a nonprofit focused on early literacy, and continues to advocate for education and financial confidence in underserved communities.
This latest recognition by InvestmentNews reflects not only her outstanding achievements but also her unwavering dedication to building a more thoughtful, inclusive future for the financial services industry.
About Integrated Equity Management
Integrated Equity Management (IEM) is a boutique wealth management firm based in Bloomington, MN, serving clients across the U.S. With a client-first philosophy and a commitment to values-driven financial planning, IEM helps individuals and families navigate their financial journeys with clarity and confidence. IEM Partners, a division of IEM, also supports independent financial advisors with operational infrastructure and strategic guidance.
1. 2025 InvestmentNews Excellence Awardee for the Park Avenue Securities Award for CEO of the Year, created by InvestmentNews. Presented in June 2025, based on data gathered from January-December 2024. Advisors pay a fee to hold out marketing materials. Not indicative of advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary.
2. As of 4/30/25
3. 2024 InvestmentNews Rising Stars, created by InvestmentNews. Presented in November 2024, based on data gathered from July 2024 to October 2024. Advisors pay a fee to hold out marketing materials. Not indicative of advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary.
4. 2023 Notable Leaders in Banking and Finance Award, created by Twin Cities Business Magazine. This award is based on leaders who have at least 5 years of experience in their field and who have shown the ability to affect change. This award does not imply an endorsement, recommendation, or reflect the performance of the advisor.
Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Integrated Equity Management is located at 7900 International Drive, Suite 405, Bloomington, MN 55425.
Talia Pauletti
Integrated Equity Management
+1 952-854-5544
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment