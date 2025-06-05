Seabrook, WA Breaks Ground On The Sunset District As Part Of $150 Million Expansion

Seabrook, WA

Seabrook, WA

The town of Seabrook on the WA Coast - Town Hall

The Sunset District will complete Seabrook's vibrant Town Center, offering additional options for luxury living, retail, and restaurants.

SEABROOK, WA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Seabrook , an award-winning beach town on Washington's Pacific Coast, has officially broken ground on The Sunset District , the highly anticipated final block of their vibrant Town Center. The third and largest phase of a $150 million transformative expansion is expected to be completed over the next 36 months and will bring multi story luxury ocean-view townhomes, condos with southwest-facing balconies, rooftop decks offering panoramic water views, private garages, and 14,000 square feet of space for new retail and ocean view dining destinations - adding to the current 42,000 square feet of retail space in the town center.The nearly 1-acre block will feature an oceanview esplanade, internal courtyard, 4 entry walkways with terminated vistas, and 25 residences. Home prices will range from $1.45 million to $3+ million, sized between 1,210 and 2,800 square feet. Three initial 4-bedroom/3.5-bathroom luxury properties have been released for pre-sale at $2.3 million.“We've always envisioned Seabrook as a destination-one where both visitors and residents can enjoy the best of coastal living,” said Casey Roloff, CEO and co-founder of Seabrook.“The Sunset District is about building our most urban block in the town's most premium location, perched above the Pacific Ocean. We've saved the best neighborhood for last, and we look forward to seeing it become the heart of Seabrook's town center.”Located along Washington's Pacific shoreline, Seabrook offers a prime location within a three hour drive of Seattle, WA and Portland, OR-making it a perfect coastal retreat and a smart investment opportunity. The town is strategically positioned for day trips to Olympic National Park, Lake Quinault, and the Hoh Rainforest, serving as a gateway to the Pacific Northwest's natural wonders.Over the last 20 years Seabrook has led the way in innovative and environmentally conscious, purpose-built new urbanism design. Roloff and his team were at the forefront of designing, developing, and creating walkable and mixed-use spaces on a pedestrian scale, and integrating residential, retail, and recreational amenities into a cohesive town experience.The Sunset District represents the next step in realizing Seabrook's vision-a town that welcomes full-time residents, vacationers, and day-trippers alike, seamlessly connecting natural beauty and modern convenience. In 2023 Seabrook announced approval of two future retail villages, 1,300+ additional homes, a world class spa and wellness center, artisan village, and luxury hotel representing more than $1.5 Billion in real estate value.Last year Seabrook completed the first phase of the $150 million expansion that included a new pool and fitness center, a two-story full-service grocery, forest restoration and wetland protection, miles of new biking and hiking trails, and the expansion of several retail and restaurant spaces. Phase two of the expansion is just being completed with Pacific Landing, a 13-unit residential ocean view project with mixed use retail on the ground floor. They also recently broke ground on an 80-acre regenerative farm that will supply fresh, locally grown produce to the grocery, restaurants, residents, and visitors. A walk-in medical center is scheduled for completion in 2026 along with an extensive 50-mile network of hiking and mountain biking trails.“This expansion reflects a market demand for more opportunities to live, work, and vacation on the Washington coast and offers an exciting opportunity for those looking for properties unlike any you can find across the state," said COO Jeff Gundersen. "The combination of panoramic ocean views, walkability, modern amenities, and nature at your doorstep is one that is enticing to many. Our growth continues to align with our commitment to sustainability and creating a unique Pacific Northwest beach town.”About Seabrook:The award winning beach town of Seabrook is a sustainable haven for full-time residents, vacationers, and day trippers - a walkable urban oasis seamlessly woven into nature on the Washington Coast. Home to moderate temperatures, miles of wide-open beach, celebrated restaurants and curated shopping options it's an ideal destination for all ages. The town boasts a boutique spa, fitness center, arcade, mountain bike and hiking trails, sports courts, and indoor and outdoor heated pools, 22 parks and offers direct access to surfing, paddleboarding, mountain biking, hiking, and kayaking. Outdoor adventurists and nature enthusiasts will find nearly 400 acres of Seabrook's coastal forest connected to 600 acres of public land. To date more than 600 homes have been built, with more than 300 vacation homes of all sizes available to rent. For more information, visit seabrookwa.

