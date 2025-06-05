TICKETS OFFICIALLY ON SALE FOR THE 2025 HONDO RODEO FEST NOV 7-9TH AT CHASE FIELD IN PHOENIX, AZ

Fans who buy early can save 25% through Sunday, June 8th, and each nightly ticket includes the rodeo competition, a full-length concert, and access to the Western fan festival.

Incredible 3-Night Lineup Includes Headliners Nickelback, Cody Johnson & Jason Aldean, in addition to Treaty Oak Revival, Jon Pardi and Riley Green.

PHOENIX, AZ, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tickets are now officially on sale for The Hondo Rodeo Fest , Phoenix, AZ's biggest 3-day rodeo competition, country music concert series and Western culture fan festival. Returning to Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, November 7-9th, this year's headliners include some of the biggest artists in rock and country music today, including Nickelback , Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean , in addition to Treaty Oak Revival, Jon Pardi and Riley Green.Fans who buy early can save 25% through Sunday, June 8th, and each nightly ticket includes the rodeo competition, a full-length concert, and access to the Western fan festival. A limited number of Field Passes are also available to upgrade your ticket for front-of-stage floor access for the concert following the rodeo. Tickets are available at TheHondoRodeoFest/ticketsTHE HONDO RODEO FEST MUSIC LINEUPFriday, November 7th - Nickelback & Treaty Oak RevivalSaturday, November 8th - Cody Johnson & Jon PardiSunday, November 9th - Jason Aldean & Riley GreenTHE HONDO RODEO FEST COMPETITIONThe Hondo Rodeo Fest is an elite level premier rodeo event where the top eight contestants in each event category are invited to compete in a three-day rodeo competition for a $1 million dollar purse. The event features eight categories, in addition to specialty acts like world champion trick ropers and equestrian stunt riding. Adding to the unmatched intensity and star power to the arena, will be Cord McCoy's world-renowned roster of bucking bulls.Leading the list of invites for this year's competition, are Hondo Rodeo Champions, Reigning PRCA & PBR World Champions:Jacob Lees - Bareback RidingDakota Eldridge - Steer WrestlingErich Rogers and Paul Eaves - Team RopingZeke Thurston tied Ryder Wright - Saddle BroncShane Hanchey - Tie DownMartha Angelone - BreakawayLisa Lockhart - Barrel RacingJohn Crimber - Bull RidingEach night, rodeo competition is followed by a nightly, full two-hour country music concert with top music acts. During the day, fans can also experience a free Western culture fan festival with more music, food, shopping and innovative brand activations.For more information, tickets and special hotel pricing, visit .ABOUT THE HONDO RODEO FESTThe Hondo Rodeo Fest is a three-day premium rodeo competition, country music concert series and Western Culture Fan Festival. For more information, including sponsorship and premium suite experiences, visit .

