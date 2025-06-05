Why The Teacher-Student Bond In Kashmir Deserves A Second Look

Representational Photo

By Uzma Qadir Mir

The story of a Kashmiri student walking miles barefoot, only putting on shoes at the school gate out of respect for his teacher, now sounds like a tale from a distant past.

Today, in classrooms across Kashmir, respect for teachers is slipping away, replaced by casual indifference and open defiance.

Gone are the days when students greeted teachers with reverence, standing when they entered the room and listening with humility. Instead, many students wear earphones during lessons, scroll on their phones, or speak out of turn without a second thought. The simple act of removing earphones when a teacher passes by has become rare.

This erosion of respect is not just about manners. It reflects a deeper shift in values and attitudes. Teachers, once revered as moral guides and role models, now struggle to assert authority. Some students openly challenge their teachers or dismiss their efforts as irrelevant.

Read Also Climate Change Is Big Business. And That's the Problem. Kashmir's Trees Are Fighting a Global Plastic War

Kashmiri culture traditionally held the teacher-student bond as sacred. This was more than a professional relationship - it was a moral contract.

Teachers were seen as second parents, guiding not just academic growth but character and ethics. The values of haya (modesty) and adab (respect) were woven into the fabric of daily learning.

Religious scholars reinforced this view. Imam Al-Ghazali called knowledge“the inheritance of the Prophets,” emphasizing respect for teachers as a spiritual duty.

Imam Malik's mother advised him to learn his teacher's manners before his knowledge. Even Imam Abu Hanifa showed deep humility toward his mentors.

These principles shaped generations, creating a society where education was inseparable from character.

Now, that bond is fraying. Incidents such as the suspension of a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School Shutloo after accusations of inappropriate WhatsApp messages highlight the breakdown of trust.

In Kulgam, student protests erupted when a teacher forced pupils to clean washrooms - a sign of growing tensions between educators and students.

The problem goes beyond isolated cases. Female teachers report harassment and disrespect, from crude notes to rude remarks, often without support from school authorities.

The lack of discipline and parental involvement makes managing classrooms increasingly difficult.

Students, especially in colleges and universities, often seem unaware of the sacrifices behind the teaching profession. Teachers spend years preparing, sacrificing personal time, and dedicating themselves to their students' futures.

Yet, many students treat them as obstacles rather than mentors.

One educator remarked,“I used to love teaching. Now, I enter the classroom with a heavy heart, unsure if I'll be heard.” Another said,“Respect is not just about politeness - it's the foundation of learning.”

Writer Moonisa Aslam Dervash warns,“Restoring respect for teachers is urgent. Without it, we lose the moral compass that guides society.” Columnist Shahid Majeed Mir agrees:“A great teacher can transform a restless mind into a thoughtful human being.”

Reversing this trend will take collective effort. Parents must reinforce respect at home. Schools need stronger discipline policies that protect both teachers and students. Teacher training should focus not just on subject knowledge but on building moral authority and character.

Most importantly, the relationship must be seen as a shared journey, not a transaction. Education is not a commodity; it's a sacred exchange between those who teach and those who learn.

In Kashmir, where education has long been a beacon amid turmoil, the decay of this relationship threatens more than academic success. It endangers the values that bind communities and the hope that knowledge can change lives.

The challenge is clear: rekindle respect before the cracks widen. The future of Kashmir's society depends on it.

The author is an undergraduate economics student at Amar Singh College, Cluster University Kashmir. She can be reached at [email protected] .