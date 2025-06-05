Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Regional And International Security Issues

2025-06-05 03:09:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko and heads of the country's diplomatic missions accredited in European countries, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed political, economic, trade, humanitarian, and other aspects of Azerbaijani-Russian relations, regional and international security issues of mutual interest, as well as the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of the role of intensive mutual visits and contacts in the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

The meeting attendees expressed their gratitude for the hospitality extended and engaged in inquiries pertinent to their interests concerning the geopolitical strategies of Azerbaijan.

