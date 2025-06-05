Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Regional And International Security Issues
The meeting discussed political, economic, trade, humanitarian, and other aspects of Azerbaijani-Russian relations, regional and international security issues of mutual interest, as well as the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period.
Bayramov emphasized the importance of the role of intensive mutual visits and contacts in the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.
The meeting attendees expressed their gratitude for the hospitality extended and engaged in inquiries pertinent to their interests concerning the geopolitical strategies of Azerbaijan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment