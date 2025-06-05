Jordan Blank Oman 30, One Step Away From World Cup Glory

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 5 (Petra) Jordan took a giant leap toward a historic first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance, cruising past Oman with a clinical 3–0 win in the ninth and penultimate round of the final Asian qualifiers for the 2026 tournament.In front of a roaring home crowd, the Nashama delivered a statement performance, outclassing their Omani counterparts from the first whistle to the last. The victory not only cemented Jordan's second-place standing in the group, but also brought them to the brink of booking their ticket to football's biggest stage.As soon as the referee signaled full time, the capital Amman and cities across the Kingdom erupted in celebration. Convoys of flag-waving fans flooded the streets, horns blared, and chants of victory echoed well into the night.Jordanian supporters now turn their attention to tonight's heavyweight clash between Iraq and South Korea. Should the Taeguk Warriors come out on top, Jordan will seal qualification with a match to spare. But if Iraq manage a draw or a win, the stage will be set for a do-or-die showdown in Amman next Tuesday, when Jordan hosts Iraq in what could be a winner-takes-all decider.One match away. One dream closer. The road to 2026 is heating up.