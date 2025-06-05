Eid Al Adha In UAE: Free Parking, Revised Public Transport Timings Full Guide

With a four-day weekend being announced across the UAE for Eid Al Adha this year, residents are flying out and planning activities with their families.

Also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice,' the holiday commemorates the act of faith and is generally a time for prayer, reflection, and generosity.

Here's the latest on revised parking and public transport timings across emirates:

Abu Dhabi

Parking and toll fees are typically free in the capital on Sundays and official holidays.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On June 4, the emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced that bus services will operate according to the weekend and public holiday schedule.

There are additional trips on regional and intercity routes.

The Abu Dhabi Link service will continue to operate as usual, from 6am to 11pm. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Express bus service will be available from 6am until midnight.

Dubai

Public parking will be free to use from June 5 to 8 in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority announced. Multi-level parking terminals will remain a paid service during the holiday.

The authority also announced public transport timings for the holiday. Dubai Metro will run from 5am to 1am (next day) from Wednesday, June 4, to Saturday, June 7.

Click here for more on Tram and public bus timings.

Salik PJSC, Dubai's toll operator, will implement variable road toll pricing on all four days of the Eid El Adha holiday, including Sunday (June 8; third day of Eid al Adha).

Sharjah

Sharjah has announced free parking from June 6 to June 8 during the Eid Al Adha holiday, the Sharjah Municipality stated on June 4.

This exemption does not apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are operational throughout the week and official holidays, and identified by the blue parking information signs.

Ajman

Ajman will offer free public parking from June 5 to 8, with regular fees resuming on June 9.