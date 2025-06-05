Eid Al Adha In UAE: Final Preparations Underway Across Neighbourhoods

As the sun sets on the eve of Eid Al Adha, a quiet buzz of anticipation sweeps through neighbourhoods across the UAE.

From bustling kitchens to decorated living rooms, families are putting the final touches on preparations for a holiday rooted in faith, sacrifice, and togetherness.

Vans filled with livestock made their final deliveries earlier on Thursday, June 5. Farmers and butchers say everything is in place for the Qurbani - the ritual sacrific that honours Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering faith.“It's a solemn moment, but also one of great meaning for us,” said Faisal Mohammed, a resident of Al Ain.

As Eid draws near, the local supermarket comes alive with a festive buzz. The aisles are stacked high with dates, nuts, sweets, and dried fruits - each bundle wrapped in bright, cheerful packaging that seems to echo the excitement in the air. Near the entrance, trays of baklava, maamoul, and kunafa tempt shoppers with their golden layers and rich aromas, impossible to pass without a second glance.

Families move through the store in joyful chaos - with kids darting ahead, elders offering suggestions, and shopping carts filled to the brim. The meat section is packed, as everyone queues patiently to get the freshest cuts for their holiday feasts. Over by the spice racks, the air is thick with the warm, familiar scent of cardamom, cinnamon, saffron, and cloves. Fresh herbs and produce - mint, coriander, lemons, green chilies - are disappearing fast.

Banners in gold proudly wish everyone 'Eid Mubarak'. Every corner seems to hold something special - gift hampers, perfume deals, cooking sets, and shelves of prayer mats and attar. Kids linger wide-eyed near the toy section, clutching candy, while their parents carefully pick out final touches for their homes and dining tables.

Meanwhile, an aid convoy from the UAE has reached Gaza, carrying more than 1,000 tonnes of essential food supplies to support families in need.

The shipment is part of the UAE's ongoing Gallant Knight 3 operation, launched by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide relief to civilians in Gaza. According to state news agency WAM, the convoy delivered around 1,039 tonnes of food and flour, aiming to help approximately 1.3 million people facing severe hardship.

For Jordanian-Palestinian resident Sajida Al Bashir, this Eid is a mix of gratitude and concern.

She said,“My twin sister lives in Palestine, and it's hard knowing the mood there is so heavy,” she said.“Here in the UAE, there's a festive spirit in the air, but it's very different over there. Still, no matter what's happening, we believe in celebrating Eid in a simple, meaningful way - to thank Allah for all His blessings and to keep others in our prayers - especially the unprivileged.”

Bashir added,“We remember those who can't celebrate Eid because of their difficult circumstances. One thing I always look forward to is giving Eidiya to the children in our neighbourhood - and to my son's friends who'll be stopping by. It's a small gesture, but 'giving' brings great joy.”

Little hands ready to receive Eidiya

Across the country, little hands are ready to receive Eidiya - the cherished tradition where elders gift money to the young.“My little niece and nephew have been practicing how to say 'Eid Mubarak' all week just to charm the family into giving them extra,” laughs Saman Haziq, who will be visiting her brother's house tomorrow.

But it's not just the children counting down.

In homes and prayer rooms, the older generation readies for Eid prayers at dawn. Many will step out early, dressed in fresh clothes, eager to greet neighbours and friends, and share warm embraces after the sermon.

“Eid is typically a family-centric celebration. We usually complete our grocery shopping several days ahead, taking advantage of various in-store and online offers. I often prepare kebabs, curries, and sheer khurma for the occasion. The day starts with the traditional Eid prayer, followed by calls to family and friends to exchange greetings. Lunch is usually a family-only affair, and in the evening, we might head out to the mall,” said Abu Dhabi resident Zoya Shaikh.

Families with loved ones on pilgrimage are feeling particularly blessed.“My parents called from Makkah - their Hajj was accepted, and they're praying for all of us,” said Latifa Khoury, holding back tears.“That made this Eid extra special.”

Even as the heat lingers - the forecast nearing 45°C - the warmth of the occasion is what people are feeling the most.“Eid is more than just a day,” said Aliyah Alam in Dubai.“It's a feeling - of gratitude, of love, and of coming together.”