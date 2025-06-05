Fresh High For Global Stocks As Markets Await ECB Rate Cut
All eyes turn to Frankfurt as financial markets await the latest European Central Bank (ECB) decision.
The bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, continuing its easing theme, but the big question will be around how it views the next few months as the impact of tariffs becomes clearer. Central banks expect growth to slow in coming quarters, but the problem is that inflation may rise first. This dreaded 'stagflation' scenario is the one feared most by investors, and could easily morph into a recession.Stock rally shows no sign of slowing
The All Country World Index touched a new record high yesterday, exceeding the one seen in February. This is a remarkable recovery for global equity markets, and seems dramatically disconnected from the worsening situation for the global economy.
Data so far this week has not been encouraging. The Chinese purchasing managers indices (PMIs) at the weekend were mixed, while both US ISM PMI figures were weaker than forecast. The services PMI dropped into contraction territory, something that has occurred frequently before a recession.
Markets seem prepared to look past this for the time being, which might appear odd. There is still the risk of renewed volatility as the data picture becomes clearer, but investors still think that the US administration's tariff policy is now essentially driven by the need to make deals.
Given this view, and the likelihood that the US budget will involve tax cuts designed to stimulate the economy, it seems more logical to expect a continued, if choppy, rally in equity markets. The litmus test may well be the next earnings season, which begins in the second week of July.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment