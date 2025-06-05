EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

naoo AG Launches New App Version with Major Performance Boost and Additional Features

User experience significantly improved again

App speed increased tenfold, loading time drastically reduced

Frontend costs reduced by 50% through technology switch

New messaging function and UI optimizations for all users New version expected to be available from June 9, 2025 Zug/Zurich, June 5th, 2025 – naoo AG (((naoo)); ISIN: CH1323306329; Ticker: NAO) operator of the next-generation Swiss social media platform, is releasing a new version of its mobile app. Content now loads ten times faster than before, creating a more compelling user experience. This technological leap also lays the foundation for naoo's expansion into international markets. Extensive backend and frontend optimizations now allow content to be delivered at lightning speed. Scrolling is significantly faster, and the user experience is further enhanced. This marks a major advance in content delivery and sets new standards for the platform's responsiveness. To achieve this technological leap, naoo completely transitioned its mobile architecture from native Swift and SwiftUI development to a unified React Native framework. This change reduced development and maintenance costs by 50%. At the same time, product development is now faster and resources are used more efficiently – a key factor for scalable expansion. The new version also introduces a built-in messaging function for all users: naoo is thus offering an intuitive state-of-the-art messaging experience – including sharing images, posts, and media between users. The new version is expected to be available in Google and Apple stores starting June 9, 2025. The update further enhances features for influencers. With functions such as double-tap-to-like, verified influencer badges, pinch-to-zoom, a redesigned post layout, animated header effects, and @mentions in comments, influencers can now use the naoo platform more powerfully than ever. This creates additional synergies within the naoo group through its collaboration with Kingfluencers, Switzerland's leading influencer marketing agency, which has been part of naoo for several months. “This update is a milestone,” says Gabriel Höhener, Chief Technical Product Officer at naoo AG.“We are reaching a new level in performance, scalability, and efficiency. Our infrastructure is now ready to serve millions more users with vastly improved responsiveness. This lays the foundation for further user growth and international expansion of naoo.” About naoo naoo AG operates a next-generation social media platform that connects people based on their interests and preferences, offering a unique user experience through gamification and personalized content. With its points and rewards system, naoo incentivizes user engagement and allows users to benefit from their activity on the platform. Naoo's business customers can publish offers on the platform tailored to the individual needs of the users and motivate them to visit their business locations by awarding naoo points. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, naoo AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Ticker Symbol: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329). For more information: About Kingfluencers Kingfluencers is a company of naoo AG and operates as a specialized agency brand within the naoo group. Kingfluencers is Switzerland's leading agency for influencer and social media marketing. Since its founding in 2016, the company has established itself as a key partner for brands looking to create authentic and impactful digital campaigns. With a comprehensive network of over 3,000 influencers, data-driven strategies, and an in-house AI-powered campaign platform, Kingfluencers offers brands innovative solutions to optimize their digital reach. The company combines performance marketing with storytelling and covers all relevant channels-from Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to B2B influencer marketing and employee advocacy. With its interdisciplinary team, Kingfluencers is setting new benchmarks for creative, data-driven, and targeted influencer marketing in Switzerland and beyond. Contact Details Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood, Chief Operating Officer, ... Axel Mühlhaus / Jessica Pommer

edicto GmbH

Eschersheimer Landstr. 42

60322 Frankfurt a.M.

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 905505-52

E-Mail: ... Users and Community

Benjamin Duthaler, Head of Community Management, ... Kingfluencers

Sarah Schmid, Head of Marketing at Kingfluencers, ...

Language: English Company: naoo AG Baarerstrasse 21 6300 Zug Switzerland E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH1323306329

