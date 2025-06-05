Over 18000 Gpus Already Deployed Under Indiaai Mission

MENAFN - KNN India)India is taking major steps to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities by securing powerful computing infrastructure, particularly Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), vital for AI development.

Speaking at the Accel AI Summit 2025 in Bengaluru, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at MeitY, announced that over 34,000 GPUs have been committed under the IndiaAI Mission-surpassing the original goal of 10,000. Of these, around 18,000 are already in use, with the rest expected soon.

Private players like Reliance Industries, Infosys, and various academic institutions are also investing in GPU infrastructure. The total availability of GPUs in India is expected to cross 50,000 shortly, although it still lags behind Western nations.

To make access easier, a central portal has been launched for researchers and start-ups to request GPU resources. This move aims to eliminate red tape and ensure timely access to computing power.

Venture capital interest in AI is also rising rapidly. Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner at Accel India, shared that India now has over 250 AI-focused start-ups-up from just 20–30 eighteen months ago. Accel alone has funded more than 40 of them.

He added that the gap between AI trends in Silicon Valley and India is shrinking, with many Indian start-ups having global founding teams. Some founders are even returning from abroad to build in India.

The government is also supporting foundational AI model development tailored to Indian languages and culture. Four start-ups have already been selected, with more to follow.

India has announced a Rs 10,000 crore fund-of-funds for AI and deep tech, including Rs 2,000 crore under the IndiaAI Mission.

Experts believe India could emerge as a leader in areas like voice interfaces and cost-efficient AI solutions.

(KNN Bureau)