Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir To Receive Eid Al Adha Well-Wishers At Lusail Palace

Amir To Receive Eid Al Adha Well-Wishers At Lusail Palace


2025-06-05 02:00:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announced that HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Lusail Palace on the first day of Eid as follows:

Immediately after Eid prayer and until 6:00 am: Their Excellencies sheikhs, ministers, Shura Council speaker, ministries' undersecretaries, Shura Council members, and citizens.

From 6:00 am to 6:15 am: the officers of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Interior, as well as directors of departments and national institutions.

From 6:15 am to 6:30 am, His Highness will receive Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the country.

The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.

Read Also
  • Amir to perform Eid Al Adha prayers at Lusail praying area tomorrow
  • Amir exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with leaders of Arab and Islamic countries

MENAFN05062025000063011010ID1109642127

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search