Amir To Receive Eid Al Adha Well-Wishers At Lusail Palace

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announced that HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Lusail Palace on the first day of Eid as follows:



Immediately after Eid prayer and until 6:00 am: Their Excellencies sheikhs, ministers, Shura Council speaker, ministries' undersecretaries, Shura Council members, and citizens.



From 6:00 am to 6:15 am: the officers of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Interior, as well as directors of departments and national institutions.



From 6:15 am to 6:30 am, His Highness will receive Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the country.



The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.



