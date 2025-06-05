Vital Pet Life Expands Product Line With Launch Of Vital Probiotic And Vital Hip & Joint

Vital Pet Life logo

- Donie Yamamoto, CEO and Founder of Vital Pet Life LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vital Pet Life , the Los Angeles-based, women-owned pet wellness company known for its clean, transparent, and veterinarian-developed products, announces the release of two new targeted products: Vital Probiotic for Dogs and Vital Hip & Joint for Dogs and Cats.“As a pet parent, I created Vital Pet Life to raise the standard for what we give our pets,” said Donie Yamamoto, Founder and CEO.“With the introduction of Vital Probiotic and Vital Hip & Joint, we're offering essential, science-backed solutions for gut health and mobility as part of everyday pet care, helping pets live healthier, happier lives. As our footprint grows, we look forward to delivering more trusted products to an even broader community of conscious pet parents.”Introducing the New Additions:. Vital Probiotic for DogsThis daily blend features five ingredients, including two canine-specific and two wolf-specific probiotic strains, for 1 billion CFUs per sachet. This veterinarian-formula is designed to support digestion, gut health, and immune balance. It also includes prebiotics and postbiotics for the microbiome and long-term digestive resilience.. Vital Hip & Joint for Dogs and CatsCrafted to support mobility and reduce inflammation in pets of all ages, the veterinarian-developed formula includes New Zealand green-lipped mussel (rich in omega-3s EPA and DHA), and Antarctic krill extract combined with Type II collagen for cartilage support and joint cushioning.These two new additions are part of Vital Pet Life's growing collection of sustainably sourced, science-backed, and transparent products available via the brand's direct-to-consumer site and on Amazon .Vital Pet Life's Product Line Includes:. Salmon Oil - ORIVO-origin verified sustainably sourced.. Fish Oil - ORIVO-origin verified and MSC-certified sustainable Pollock and Salmon Oil Blend.. Liquid Glucosamine MSM Chondroitin – A sustainably-sourced targeted joint care formula for pets of all ages.. Oatmeal Aloe Shampoo – Made with oatmeal, aloe vera, chamomile, yucca, and jojoba oil.“Driven by our commitment to science-backed ingredients and rigorous testing, these new offerings reflect Vital Pet Life's continued mission to elevate pet wellness with purposeful, clinically informed formulations made with integrity,” said Donie Yamamoto.About Vital Pet LifeFounded in 2017 by Donie Yamamoto, Vital Pet Life is a certified WBENC woman-owned business on a mission to set a new standard in pet wellness through sustainability, ingredient transparency, and animal advocacy. A four-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, Vital Pet Life is proud to be a member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition, rePurpose Global, and to be both ASC (Aquaculture Sustainability Council) and MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) certified and ORIVO - verified for ingredient traceability. Discover more at or follow @VitalPetLife on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

