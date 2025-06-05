Unisys Innovation Program Announces The Winners Of Its 16Th Annual Competition

Top three teams recognized for ideas to create sustainable electric mobility, tumor diagnostics accuracy and remote neurological monitoring

BENGALURU, India, and BLUE BELL, Pa., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS ) is pleased to announce the winners of the 16th iteration of the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP), a competition for engineering students across India. Established in 2009, the program bridges the gap between academic learning and hands-on experience by bringing young engineers together with industry experts to develop creative technology-centric real-world solutions.

This year's UIP program attracted a remarkable number of entries, with more than 890 project submissions from 12,760 registrants across eight themes that address business and technical challenges in the industry.

Winners of the 2025 Unisys Innovation Program

First place : RV College of Engineering won first place for their project "Quantum Neural Network for Brain Tumor MRI Classification via Quantum Machine Learning," which leverages Quantum ResNet and Q-attention, hybrid deep learning models that achieve 98%+ accuracy in tumor diagnostics from lower-field (1.5T) scans. By bridging scanner resolutions, the project enables cost-effective, high-quality MRI analysis in resource-limited settings.

Second place : RV College of Engineering won second place for their project "Electronic Differential for Electric Vehicles," which integrates AI into vehicle dynamics to replace traditional mechanical differentials. By enabling real-time, predictive wheel speed control, the system enhances traction, stability and energy efficiency, paving the way for smarter sustainable electric mobility.

Third place : Ramaiah Institute of Technology won third place for their project "Earbud-Based Electroencephalogram (EEG) Monitoring System," which introduces a discreet wearable device for continuous brain monitoring. Leveraging dry electrodes, AI-based seizure detection and multi-modal analytics, the system offers a practical solution to meet the rising demand for unobtrusive neurological monitoring tools across healthcare and consumer markets.

"This year's Unisys Innovation Program has set a new benchmark for creativity and technical excellence," said Mike Thomson, CEO and president of Unisys. "The outstanding projects reflect the depth of talent among India's next class of engineers. At Unisys, we remain committed to nurturing this spirit of curiosity and experimentation."

A panel of judges chose the winning teams based on feasibility, creativity, technical excellence and potential impact. The final round of judging occurred at the program's closing ceremony, where the finalists presented their projects.

"We are proud to once again provide an opportunity for young talent to showcase their skills and expertise through the Unisys Innovation Program, which is dedicated to driving innovation by bringing together the next generation of problem solvers," said Chris Arrasmith, chief operating officer of Unisys. "The passion these students bring to the competition is inspiring, and this initiative helps drive the development of tomorrow's talent."

About the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP)

Established in 2009, the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP) enables engineering students to develop career-ready technical and soft skills by applying theoretical knowledge of the latest technologies to solve real-world problems through a month-long competition. The contest is open to all engineering students in computer science, information technology and other related streams. It brings together stakeholders from across the tech innovation fields to provide students with rich experiential learning.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys and follow us on LinkedIn .

