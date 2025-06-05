Leading Companies In The Plastic Lined Piping Market Profiled In New 2025 Report - Focus On PPG, AGRU Kunststofftechnik, Simtech Process Systems, CRANE Chempharma & Energy, Sekisui Chemical & More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$60.89 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$102.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope: In this report, the Global Plastic Lined Piping Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Plastic Lined Piping Market, By Type:
- PP Lined Pipe PTFE Lined Pipe PVDF Lined Pipe Others
Plastic Lined Piping Market, By Application:
- Water Treatment Chemical Processing Food & Beverage Steel Power Generation Others
Plastic Lined Piping Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States Canada Mexico
- France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain
- China India Japan Australia South Korea
- Brazil Argentina Colombia
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Turkey
Plastic Lined Piping Market
