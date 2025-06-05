Collibra Announces The Acquisition Of Raito And New, Powerful Advancements In Unified Governance For Data And AI Across Every Data Citizen

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the leader in unified governance for data and AI, today announced new product innovations to empower every data team to more easily govern data and AI. In addition, Collibra has announced the acquisition of Raito, a company specializing in data access governance. The new release, as well as the acquisition, were unveiled at the Collibra Product Premiere events in New York and Brussels.

Every organization is looking to AI to automate business processes and support better business decision-making. Some are buying out-of-the-box AI agents that need careful monitoring and access controls to be autonomous, while others are developing custom AI agents and applications that need reliable data to be trustworthy. However, as demand for AI use cases, models and agents grows, organizations are dealing with an ever more fragmented data and AI environment. Rigid and fragmented tools aren't keeping up with these demands. As a result, organizations struggle to maintain clear visibility, control, traceability and access across their entire data and AI platforms.

Collibra, a recognized industry leader by multiple analyst firms, closes this gap with its flexible and unified approach to governance for data and AI. It offers organizations a single command center to observe, track, protect and democratize data access across all data sources, for every user, and for any data or AI use case. With Collibra's latest innovations, every data user can now trust that their data and AI are reliable and traceable. That's the power of one.

"Organizations face an ever more fragmented data and AI environment as the demand for AI use cases, models, and agents grows." said Felix Van de Maele, CEO of Collibra. "Collibra's latest innovations, as well as the acquisition of Raito, demonstrate our continued commitment to unifying and automating data and AI governance for all data users across all data sources so that organizations can accelerate and be confident in their use of data and AI."

This product launch delivers on the power of one by introducing the industry's first platform for unified governance for data and AI that includes data quality and observability. While advancements in AI are opening up once-in-a-generation opportunities for enterprises, legacy challenges - from data silos to fragmented governance - are handicapping most organizations and eroding data confidence.

Now, all data professionals - from data engineers, data scientists, data stewards and business users - can say good-bye to untrusted data with even better connectivity, visibility, usability, and automated data quality leading to more accurate AI outcomes.

With Collibra's latest innovations, data engineers can automate data quality monitoring and rule creation. Collibra Cloud Sites lets them accelerate data source connectivity with an agentless approach to accelerate time to value. Data engineers can now also track data lineage across AWS Glue and Apache AirFlow pipelines with support for OpenLineage. This enhances traceability, accelerates root cause analysis, and is an example of Collibra's commitment to open standards.

Data stewards can now visualize data relationships with a seamless and consistent user experience with new diagrams. They can also develop and deploy workflows more effectively with an updated workflow designer that improves organization and revision tracking. Data stewards can also analyze Snowflake data usage to easily understand which users are using what tables to drive adoption efforts. Plus, thanks to Collibra's acquisition of Raito, data leaders will soon be able to more effectively manage and control access to accelerate secure data consumption across users and AI agents.

Data consumers can now easily discover data assets, look up business glossary definitions and search product documentation using simple, natural language with Collibra AI Copilot, our new intuitive chat experience. They can also create, manage and publish trusted data products faster with a new lifecycle progress tracker, built-in assessments and automated workflows.

Finally, data scientists can now enhance visibility and oversight over AI models using a single pane of glass with AI model governance. Plus, they'll get increased traceability of AI models with new integrations to Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and MLflow.

To learn more about Collibra's latest advancements, please watch our Product Premiere event here and read more about the Raito acquisition here .

About Collibra

Collibra helps our customers accelerate data and AI use cases - without the risk. Our powerful, unified platform brings flexible governance and continuous quality with automated visibility, control and traceability to the world's leading brands. Collibra unifies governance for data and AI for every user, every use case and across every source so that everyone in the organization can trust, comply and consume their data at scale.

