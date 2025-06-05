'FLORIDA GULF COAST TATTOO EXPO' RETURNS TO CALOOSA SOUND CONVENTION CENTER IN FORT MYERS

Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo logo

Thousands Expected at 2025 Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo

Over 200 Artists and Vendors at FGCTE

The“Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo,” June 27-29 in Fort Myers, celebrates tattoo art, culture and community, expects to draw thousands from across the State

- Lisa Quinter, Event OrganizerFORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The“Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo” is a 3-day event celebrating tattoo art, culture and community. The Expo, slated for June 27-29 at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers, is the largest of its kind in SWFL, and is expected to draw thousands from across the State, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting“The 11:11 Fund, Inc.”Final preparations are underway for the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo, scheduled for June 27-29, 2025 at the Caloosa Convention Center in Fort Myers. The weekend-long event celebrates the tattoo lifestyle and features over 200 local, national, and internationally recognized artists, entertainers and dozens of vendors. Proceeds from the event benefit“The 11:11 Fund, Inc” a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to families of children battling serious disease or illness.Joey Tattoo, former host of TV's“Tattoo Rescue,” will serve as MC for the Expo weekend, as attendees have the chance to get tattooed by renowned artists-including“Ink Master” Season 10 finalist, Roly T-Rex; Nick DeMars from Season 1 of“Ink Masters: Angels”, and many other celebs from the ink world. Artists will compete daily for recognition among their peers, judged by tattoo legends Yallzee, Owner of "Funhouse Tattoos," Chris "Casper" Pitre, and Alwin Perez. The main stage features live music by“Two Dogs & Friends”, a unique, rock-and-roll variety show production by“Sinister Sisters” and more!Media credentials can be requested here: /mediaSingle-day and weekend tickets are available now at: .Caloosa Sound Convention Center, 1375 Monroe Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901The 11:11 Fund, Inc.The 11:11 Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization established to raise funds to provide financial assistance to children & their families who are battling serious disease or illness. In addition, throughout the year, The 11:11 Fund, Inc. also provides financial support for veterans, individuals in need, and (as needed) those trying to rebuild after natural disasters. For more information, visit .# # #

