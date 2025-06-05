Rapdev Launches Arlo - A Suite Of AI Agents Purpose-Built For Datadog Observability Workflows

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launching late Q2 on the Datadog Marketplace, Arlo leverages RapDev's deep engineering expertise to deliver proactive AI-driven solutions that automate investigation and troubleshooting of incidents in real-time, using several LLM techniques. Arlo empowers SREs and engineering teams to stay focused on innovation, avoiding manual troubleshooting and infrastructure noise.

By embedding prompt-chaining techniques directly into Datadog environments, Arlo delivers real-time diagnostics, actionable remediation, and autonomous response capabilities, making incident resolution both faster and smarter.

Each Arlo Agent targets a specific area of infrastructure or application health, offering measurable outcomes and fast time-to-value:



Arlo for Linux

Flags disk space issues, identifies large or runaway log files, and initiates cleanup actions before business services are impacted.

Arlo for Kubernetes

Surfaces saturation and deployment anomalies at the node level, with built-in recommendations to reduce drift and prevent future failure.

Arlo for Windows

Identifies memory pressure and system constraints on Windows VMs hosting .NET applications, pinpointing exactly which processes to address. Arlo for Networking

Diagnoses spanning tree and switch-level issues by logging into network devices and identifying misconfigurations, cutting network troubleshooting time dramatically.

"Arlo takes the burden off engineers by running real troubleshooting workflows across Linux, Windows, Kubernetes, and network devices," said Jay Barker , Director of Datadog Engineering at RapDev. "Whether it's root cause analysis or live remediation, Arlo accelerates incident response and turns SRE hours into minutes - all within your existing Datadog environment."

Whether investigating root causes, recommending fixes, or running commands directly, Arlo acts as a digital teammate that never sleeps - automating repetitive diagnostics so teams can resolve issues with confidence and speed.

"Arlo is built for the next wave of ProdOps," said Tameem Hourani , Principal and Founder at RapDev. "With agents that act directly within your observability workflows, it's not just surfacing data - it's taking action. That's where our industry is headed: AI agents that troubleshoot, resolve, and never sleep, so your teams can."

Arlo for Datadog exemplifies RapDev's commitment to building AI-native solutions that enhance core platform capabilities, improve engineer productivity, and deliver operational efficiencies at scale.

Arlo's launch marks a significant milestone in RapDev's AI strategy , with additional agent capabilities and customer-driven enhancements already in development.

Learn about the complete suite of agents here .

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner , RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end. For more information, visit .

SOURCE RapDev