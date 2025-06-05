Jewish Fertility Foundation's Post-Roe Event Brings Florida Community Together To Understand Changed Fertility Landscape

At the JFF Post Roe Event in Brickell

JFF hosted a Post-Roe event in Miami, uniting legal, fertility, and advocacy experts to explore evolving reproductive care and IVF access in Florida

- Lauren Cohn, Ph.D, PsychologistMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On May 14, 2025, the Jewish Fertility Foundation (JFF) hosted a powerful Post-Roe Educational Event in Brickell, Miami, bringing together legal experts, fertility specialists, and advocates to address the rapidly evolving landscape of reproductive care and access to IVF in Florida and beyond.Held at Greenspoon Marder's offices in downtown Miami, the event drew a diverse and passionate crowd of community members, professionals, and policy-minded individuals seeking clarity on the legal and ethical implications of personhood laws. With proposed legislation in Florida threatening fertility treatment access, similar to the Alabama Supreme Court decision that shuttered IVF clinics overnight, attendees left the event not only more informed but deeply motivated to take action.“Attending this event was incredibly empowering. In a time when reproductive rights feel uncertain, it was inspiring to be in a space where education, advocacy, and compassion came together. I left feeling more informed, connected, and hopeful.”- Event Attendee, JFF-SFL Post Roe EventPanelists unpacked the legal fallout from Alabama's embryo ruling, explored the potential consequences of similar laws in Florida, and shared deeply personal stories, including that of Julie Cohen, JFF's Senior Manager and the event's moderator. Cohen spoke about the loss of her IVF daughter and the impact of legislative uncertainty on families navigating the fertility journey."I appreciated hearing some of the challenges clinics and patients face in the Post-Roe world; it will aid my understanding of what my clients will face." - Lauren Cohn, Ph.D, PsychologistThe evening was not only a forum for education, but also a clear call to action: to advocate for policies that protect IVF and reproductive care, and to support families navigating infertility amid growing legal barriers.“At the Jewish Fertility Foundation, we believe in empowering individuals with knowledge and support as they navigate their family-building journeys. Our JFF-SFL Post-Roe event created a space for open, respectful conversation around the complex realities of fertility care today.” said Elana Frank, CEO & Founder of JFF.“We're proud to bring our community together to learn, share, and support one another in meaningful ways.”As states like Florida consider new personhood laws, JFF remains committed to educating, supporting, and empowering individuals and families facing infertility.For more information on JFF's mission and future programming, visit .About the Jewish Fertility FoundationThe Jewish Fertility Foundation (JFF) provides financial assistance, emotional support, and educational programming to individuals and families facing infertility. Since 2015, JFF has supported hundreds of hopeful parents and continues to advocate nationally for equitable access to reproductive care.Media Contact:...Jewish Fertility Foundation

