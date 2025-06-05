Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Strategic Research Business Report 2025: Market To Reach $429.1 Million By 2030 - Breakthrough Designation Status And Fast Track Approvals Accelerate Regulatory Momentum
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|383
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$156.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$429.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Focus on Precision Oncology Spurs Development of Oncolytic Virus Platforms With Tumor Selectivity Expansion of Immunotherapy Research Pipelines Strengthens Business Case for Oncolytic Virus Modalities Increased Approval of Cancer Immunotherapies Throws the Spotlight on Next-Generation Viral Vectors Breakthrough Designation Status and Fast Track Approvals Accelerate Regulatory Momentum Advancements in Genetic Engineering of Viruses Drive Enhanced Tumor Targeting and Immune Activation Surge in Clinical Trials Combining Oncolytic Viruses With Checkpoint Inhibitors Expands Therapeutic Horizons Increased Use of Oncolytic Viruses as Neoadjuvant Therapies Supports Multimodal Cancer Management Growing Investment From Biopharma and Venture Capital Enhances Innovation and Clinical Translation Development of Tumor-Specific Viral Payloads Strengthens Oncolytic Virus Selectivity and Safety Profiles Adoption of Intratumoral and Systemic Delivery Routes Expands Accessibility to Diverse Tumor Types Improved Understanding of Tumor Microenvironment Enhances Viral Mechanism Optimization Collaborative Efforts Between Academia and Industry Propel Translational Research in Viral Oncology Expansion of Cold Chain Logistics Infrastructure Supports Global Supply of Virus-Based Therapies Public and Philanthropic Funding for Rare Cancer Treatment Drives Orphan Application Development Manufacturing Scale-Up of Viral Vectors Remains a Bottleneck for Commercialization Readiness Development of Immune Response Biomarkers Facilitates Patient Selection and Treatment Monitoring Increased Advocacy for Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy Supports Patient Enrollment in Viral Trials Challenges in Viral Shedding and Immunogenicity Highlight Need for Improved Safety Profiling Rising Global Cancer Incidence and Limited Success in Refractory Cancers Propel Need for Disruptive Modalities Regulatory Alignment on Gene and Virus Therapies Enhances Global Clinical Trial Harmonization
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 41 companies featured in this report
- Amgen Inc. CG Oncology Creative Biolabs Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Genelux Corporation ImmVirX Imugene Limited Lokon Pharma AB Merck & Co., Inc. Oncolys BioPharma Inc. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Oncorus Inc. Replimune Group Inc. SillaJen, Inc. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Syneos Health, Inc. TILT Biotherapeutics Ltd. Transgene S.A. Viralytics Ltd. ViraTherapeutics GmbH
