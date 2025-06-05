Litime To Unveil Next-Gen RV Power Systems At Overland EXPO PNW

MENAFN - GetNews) As demand surges for smarter, more adaptable RV energy solutions, global lithium battery leader LiTime is redefining what mobile power can do. The company, known for its best-selling LiFePO4 batteries, is set to showcase its latest off-grid power innovations at Overland EXPO PNW, held June 27–29 at the Deschutes Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon (Booth A628).

On display will be a full suite of next-generation system kits and rugged-use solutions-designed to meet the growing needs of van lifers, off-road adventurers, and DIY RV builders pushing the boundaries of where (and how far) their rigs can go.

LiTime 12V 100Ah Slim Battery: Built for Tight Spaces, Engineered for Performance

Specifically engineered for non-standard retrofit spaces, the LiTime Slim Lithium Battery is just 2.36 inches thick-making it easy to embed behind bed platforms, curved surfaces, or storage drawers. It frees up to 65% more floor space compared to traditional batteries.

Despite its slim form, it features EV-grade LiFePO4 cells, a cycle life of 15,000 times (@60% DOD), a durable metal housing, and a traceable“one-cell-one-code” system-offering both design flexibility and industrial-grade durability.

LiTime 12V 100Ah Xtra-Mini Smart Battery: Big Power in a Tiny Package

LiTime Xtra Mini takes compact power to the extreme. Weighing only 19.13 lbs, it's approximately 23% lighter than a standard 12V 100Ah LFP battery and 70% lighter than traditional AGM models.

Its volume is just half that of a Group 31 battery, yet it delivers an impressive 194.7Wh/L energy density-perfect for tight compartments such as pickup bed boxes, motorcycles, or compact camping storage. Paired with Bluetooth 5.0, it enables remote monitoring of SOC, voltage, current, and temperature-eliminating the need to open battery enclosures for checks.

LiTime 12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Edition: Plug-and-Play Battery Optimized for Victron Ecosystems

The LiTime 12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery is one of the few intelligent batteries on the market that natively supports Victron system integration, purpose-built for the demanding environments of RV applications.

Native Compatibility with Victron Systems:

Supports CAN communication protocol for true plug-and-play functionality. Seamlessly integrates with the Cerbo GX to enable remote visualization of SOC, voltage, and temperature data.

Smart Bluetooth 5.0:

Delivers a stable, fast wireless monitoring experience. Multilingual display support (EN/CH/JP/DE) allows real-time access to battery metrics via external screens.

One-Touch Control and Comprehensive Protection:

Equipped with LED status indicators and a single-button control interface. Features include low-temperature charging protection and a robust BMS with multiple safeguard functions, ensuring reliability in extreme conditions.

This integration capability positions the ComFlex as one of the few battery models on the market with native Victron compatibility-ideal for advanced retrofit users and those building intelligent off-grid systems.

LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 24 Smart Self-Heating Battery: Cold-Weather Pioneer with Stable Output

During off-road expeditions, the LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth battery leverages intelligent self-heating to tackle extreme cold, enabling normal charging even in -4°F environments.

With 500A surge discharge capacity and over 20 BMS protection features, it ensures system stability across rugged outdoor conditions-making it the ideal choice for cold plateaus, winter camping, and other frigid scenarios.

LiTime 12V 165Ah Smart Battery: A Versatile Power Core for Heavy-Duty Applications

The LiTime 165Ah LiFePO4 battery delivers both high capacity and compact form, offering 2,112Wh of energy and a continuous 2,112W power output-perfect for power-hungry devices like induction cooktops, electric heaters, and RV air conditioners.

Engineered within a Group 31 standard form factor, it achieves an energy density of 172.3Wh/L, making it a reliable core for long-term stationary living and heavy-load power needs.

LiTime One-Stop RV Power Kits Debut, Fully Matching Diverse Travel Needs

LiTime will unveil three categories of RV energy solutions at the exhibition:

Weekend Camper Kit: Features two Slim batteries paired with a 2kW inverter. The system supports quick 10-minute installation and is ideal for weekend camping and lightweight RVs.

Family Trip Kit / Long-Haul Pro Kit: Equipped with high-capacity 165Ah or 320Ah batteries, Bluetooth-enabled MPPT controllers, and 3000W inverters. These systems are designed for long journeys and multi-device usage.

Extreme Overlander Kit: Combines dual 24V 200Ah batteries with an all-in-one inverter, built to support heavily modified vehicles and full-time RV living. This kit has drawn considerable interest from professional RV enthusiasts.

LiTime states that by offering standardized power solutions, it aims to lower the barrier to RV energy system upgrades-making high-efficiency, smart, and scalable energy more accessible to users.

LiTime Is Defining a New Era of Mobile Power

According to a report by Econ Market, the global RV and van conversion market was valued at USD 8.05 billion in 2023 and is projected to double to USD 16.47 billion by 2032.

Backed by a matrix of 100+ SKUs, 35 overseas warehouses, and a full-service systems network, LiTime is rapidly advancing into the North American core market. Its comprehensive presence at Overland EXPO PNW showcases not only the company's technical capabilities but also signals a strategic acceleration in its global mobile energy deployment.

