Mosaicx Unveils AI-Native CX Platform At CCW Las Vegas

OMAHA, Neb., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaicx , a pioneer in customer experience, today announced the launch of the next era of its Engage product. The company will demo the next-generation AI-native platform at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas from June 9-12. Building on 30 years of CX experience, Mosaicx, part of WestCX, within the West Technology Group portfolio, brings to market a transformational leap in customer engagement, delivering intelligent, adaptive, and seamless experiences for enterprise organizations.

Engage enables natural, personalized self-service conversations across every channel Mosaicx supports, including voice, SMS, email, and web chat. Mosaicx embedded intelligence at every layer of the AI-native platform, proactively anticipating and resolving customer needs by unifying data and context. Unlike legacy solutions being retrofitted with AI, Engage replaces rigid, intent-based workflows with seamless, adaptive interactions.

“Engage reflects our deep experience delivering enterprise customer engagement solutions over the past 30 years,” said Sam Meckey, president of WestCX.“We built this platform from the ground up to combine the power of LLMs and agentic AI with the insights we've gained from years of deployments, allowing businesses to achieve high ROI from their CX investments.”

The platform enables enterprises to achieve faster time to value, reduce operational costs through intelligent containment, and increase customer satisfaction by delivering more human, empathetic interactions. Through rapid, configurable automation of high-impact interactions, Engage also improves agent productivity and lowers total cost of ownership.

“Engage goes beyond static automation, creating personalized customer experiences and reducing friction in the support journey,” said Alpa Shah, Global Vice President – CX Practice at Frost & Sullivan.“The deep integration of generative AI and intelligent automation throughout the platform reinforces Mosaicx as a true innovator in AI-powered enterprise customer engagement.”

The new Engage platform is slated for general availability in Q3 2025.

In addition to showcasing Engage at CCW Las Vegas, the world's largest customer contact event, Mosaicx will lead three speaking sessions:



Vijay Verma, vice president of product at Mosaicx, will lead a Workshop exploring the rise of autonomous AI agents.

Rebecca Jones, president of Mosaicx, will speak at the CCWomen Summit, sharing insights into how to foster a thriving workplace mentorship relationship. David Araiza, vice president of enterprise sales at Mosaicx, and Lauren Edrington, senior vice president of Customer Care Centers at Bank OZK, will host a Think Tank session focused on transforming financial services through CX innovation.



Building on this momentum, Mosaicx was named a finalist in two categories of the 2025 CCW Excellence Awards : CCWomen's Best Workplace for Gender Equity, an award that honors companies for fostering a culture of gender equity and CMP Research Best of the Best: Self-Service Innovation, an award recognizing CX organizations that enable customers to serve themselves quickly and easily. Winners will be announced during a gala at CCW Las Vegas on June 10.

The company will be joined at CCW by TeleVox , its sister brand within the West Technology Group portfolio. Both brands deliver AI-driven omnichannel solutions to power intelligent interactions and optimize customer engagement.



About Mosaicx

Mosaicx is an AI-native platform that uses machine learning and agentic AI to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its next-generation customer engagement technology enables intelligent and adaptive self-service interactions across voice, SMS, email and web chat channels, creating positive and human-like interactions that drive improved customer and employee satisfaction. Mosaicx brings over 30 years of experience delivering enterprise CX solutions and is part of WestCX, within West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).



