BSNL Launches 84-Day Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily Data, UNLIMITED Calls For Under Rs 600
BSNL Budget Plan: Looking for an affordable recharge plan with long validity? BSNL has launched a plan that's cheaper than Jio and Airtel, offering 84 days of validity with several benefits. Jio's 84-day plan starts at Rs. 448, while a plan with unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, and data starts at Rs. 799.
Airtel's 84-day recharge plan costs Rs. 979, offering 100 SMS daily, unlimited calls, and 2GB of data per day, along with OTT benefits. BSNL's 84-day plan appears more affordable. BSNL offers an 84-day plan with 3GB of daily data, calls, and SMS benefits for under Rs. 600.
BSNL Rs. 599 Plan
BSNL shared details of its Rs. 599 recharge plan on its official X account. For just Rs. 599, customers get unlimited calls and 100 SMS daily. It also offers 3GB of data per day for 84 days.
A Super Plan Compared to Airtel and Jio
Airtel's main recharge plans with 3GB daily data are priced at Rs. 449, Rs. 838, and Rs. 1798. The lowest-priced plan of Rs. 449 is valid for 28 days. Jio also offers a Rs. 449 plan with 28 days validity and 3GB daily data. Both are more expensive than BSNL's offering.
Jio offers an Rs. 1199 plan for 84 days with 3GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily, along with OTT benefits like a 90-day JioHotstar subscription. Airtel offers an Rs. 1798 plan for 84 days with 3GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, free Hellotunes on Wynk, and a free Netflix subscription.
