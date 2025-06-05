Konexial Expands Partnership With Caliber To Support 2025 Food Drive Aiming To Provide 6 Million Meals Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Following a financial contribution in 2024, Konexial is expanding its involvement in 2025 through both financial and hands-on support at food drive locations across five cities: Knoxville, TN; Philadelphia, PA; Chattanooga, TN; Wilmington, NC; and Kingsport, TN. Konexial team members will work side-by-side with Caliber's regional Hunger Heroes to assist with logistics, promote awareness, and help collect food donations on the ground.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support Caliber, not only as a charitable partner but also as a customer we proudly serve in the logistics and fleet space," said Jerry Daddesi, Chief Revenue Officer at Konexial. "We are proud to support such a high-impact initiative and look forward to helping increase participation, drive donations, and make an even bigger difference this year."

"Giving back is part of our DNA," added Kristin Rakoczy, VP of Marketing at Konexial. "As a trusted supply chain and logistics partner, we are uniquely positioned to mobilize our people and network to elevate Caliber's mission and bring critical resources to the communities that need them most."

Konexial encourages customers, partners, and community members to join the effort by contributing online through Caliber's campaign portal:



Social media engagement and on-site participation will be amplified through coordinated LinkedIn posts, campaign updates, and follow-up communications celebrating the total meals raised.

How to Get Involved:



Donate online:

Share the cause: Follow and engage with @Konexial and @Caliber on LinkedIn Volunteer locally: Join Konexial team members at upcoming food drive events in participating cities

About Konexial

Konexial is the leading provider of supply chain, logistics, and fleet solutions, delivering real-time visibility, safety, and efficiency through its Geo-Operations Platform powered by KiTM. By integrating cutting-edge edge computing technology with a commitment to continuous improvement and social responsibility, Konexial empowers customers to drive both operational and community impact.

About Caliber

Caliber is the nation's largest auto collision repair provider with a mission to Restore the Rhythm of Your Life®. Caliber is committed to giving back through meaningful programs like the Annual Food Drive, which engages teammates, customers, and partners nationwide to help fight hunger and support local communities.

