Suhana Khan To Ananya Panday: A Look At 10 Bollywood Star Kids And Their Acting Debuts

Bollywood star kids have long entered the film industry. Now, Shanaya Kapoor joins them. Let's see how other star kids' acting careers have shaped up so far.

Bollywood star kids such as Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Sara Ali Khan have made their acting debuts, experiencing varied success ranging from hits to flops in their early careers.

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, made her Bollywood debut with the film Azaad. However, despite the buzz around her launch, the film failed to perform and flopped at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, made her Bollywood debut with The Archies. Released on OTT, the film was a super flop. She will next be seen in the film King.

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made his debut with Nadaaniyaan, released on OTT. Unfortunately, the film was a disaster, and Ibrahim's acting received heavy criticism from both audiences and critics alike.

Chunky Pandey's daughter, Ananya Panday, made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Since then, she has appeared in several films, including Kesari Chapter 2, but is yet to deliver a solo box office hit.

Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, made a successful debut with Kedarnath, which performed well at the box office. She has since appeared in multiple films. Her upcoming release is Metro...In Dino, whose trailer was recently unveiled.

Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, has acted in several notable films. Her debut Dhadak, along with Gunjan Saxena and Devara, received positive responses. She will next be seen in Param Sundari, further continuing her journey in Bollywood.

Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite high expectations, the film turned out to be a major disaster at the box office, disappointing audiences.

Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, has acted in three films: The Archies, Luv Ya Apa, and Nadaaniyaan. Unfortunately, all three movies performed poorly and were considered major disasters at the box office.

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, has acted in films like Maharaja and Loveyapa. While Maharaja was a hit, Loveyapa unfortunately flopped at the box office.

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, made his debut with The Archies, which flopped. He is now set to appear in the upcoming film Ek Kiss, marking his next step in Bollywood.