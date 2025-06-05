President Ilham Aliyev Approves Amendments To Law On Introduction Of Unified System Of Passports For Cultural Heritage
The amendment outlines that the rules for the passporting of immovable monuments and the format of the passport will be determined by the relevant executive authority. The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with approving the rules and passport format within two months and will subsequently report to the President of Azerbaijan.
The head of state signed a decree on the implementation of the relevant law.
