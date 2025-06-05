Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Approves Amendments To Law On Introduction Of Unified System Of Passports For Cultural Heritage

2025-06-05 08:06:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan is set to implement a unified passport system for cultural heritage under a recent amendment to the "Law on the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments", approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The amendment outlines that the rules for the passporting of immovable monuments and the format of the passport will be determined by the relevant executive authority. The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with approving the rules and passport format within two months and will subsequently report to the President of Azerbaijan.

The head of state signed a decree on the implementation of the relevant law.

