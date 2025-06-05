AB-PMJAY, Jan Aushadhi Kendras Boosting Healthcare For Middle Class In Last 11 Years

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Flagship scheme like the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the Jan Aushadhi Kendras under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has significantly enhanced healthcare for middle class in the last 11 years, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

“Healthcare in India has seen a quiet but far-reaching shift in the last eleven years. Through a blend of targeted public schemes and digital reach, the Government has made quality healthcare both affordable and accessible for millions, especially the middle class,” the statement said.

With more than 41.02 crore Ayushman Cards created in 33 States and Union Territories, as of May 30, AB-PMJAY has emerged as one of the world's largest publicly funded health assurance schemes.

The scheme has enabled 8.59 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 1,19,858 crore, ensuring access to secondary and tertiary care without pushing families into debt, the statement said.

Further, with the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras rising to 16,469, as of May 30, from just 80 in 2014, the PMBJP brought essential medicines within reach of the common citizen.

These outlets offer medicines that cost 50 to 80 per cent less than branded options, with strict quality standards ensured through WHO-GMP certified suppliers.

The scheme serves around 10 to 12 lakh people daily, and cumulative savings over the last eleven years are estimated to be more than Rs 38,000 crore, the statement said.

The product range now includes 2,110 medicines, including for chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease, and 315 surgical products, covering all major treatments, cutting down financial stress for millions of families, especially the middle class.

“From free hospitalisation for senior citizens to low-cost medicines available nationwide, people today have better control over their health expenses. The digital backbone supporting these schemes has made enrolment, access, and tracking easier than ever. This change has allowed the middle class to benefit from savings on medicines, timely treatment, and greater medical security without bureaucratic hassles,” the statement said.

“Over the past eleven years, the government has shown unwavering commitment to uplifting the middle class in meaningful ways. The policies and reforms introduced have not only eased everyday challenges but also strengthened financial security, housing, healthcare, and skill development,” it added.