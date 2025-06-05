Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: Abu Dhabi Is At The Forefront Of Global Efforts To Mitigate Climate Change

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, June, 2025: On World Environment Day, Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), affirmed the Agency's unwavering commitment to protecting the environment, conserving natural resources and biodiversity, and proactively addressing the impacts of climate change, in line with the UAE Vision 2071 for sustainable development.

“Under the theme of“Ending Plastic Pollution”, we continue our journey to implement strategies and projects that contribute to mitigating climate change, starting with the launch of the Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy, which to date has eliminated the consumption of more than 360 million bags. In addition, our innovative, incentive-based Bottle Return Scheme initiative, has been remarkably successful in recovering and recycling single-use plastic bottles. Since its launch, this initiative has collected more than 230 million plastic bottles, equivalent to 2,000 tonnes of recyclable plastic. This scheme has both promoted recycling and empowered residents to embrace responsible waste disposal methods, fostering a true culture of sustainability.”

“These initiatives, among others, have positioned the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi as a leader in forging local and global partnerships,” Dr. Al Dhaheri continued. “We have set ambitious goals to fulfil our commitments to environmental protection and mitigation, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for all and strengthening the emirate's circular economy. This has solidified Abu Dhabi's leading global position in environmental, climate and sustainability-related initiatives.”