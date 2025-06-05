Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak Into Hina Khan's Luxury Mumbai House

(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak Into Hina Khan's Luxury Mumbai House


2025-06-05 06:10:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gorgeous photos of TV star Hina Khan's Mumbai home have surfaced. From her yoga space to her awards collection, get a glimpse of her luxurious abode

Famous TV actress Hina Khan lives in a beautiful home in Mumbai. This photo shows Hina Khan's house. Here, Hina has created a special place to display her awards.

In this photo, Hina Khan is seen on her balcony. A beautiful view of Mumbai can be seen from here.

Hina loves yoga. She has a dedicated yoga space in her home.

Hina Khan has decorated her bedroom with a blue theme. A large painting hangs in the center of the wall.

Hina has beautifully incorporated wood into her home decor, giving it a royal feel.

Hina Khan's home features a black and white patterned floor, which looks classy and elegant.

MENAFN05062025007385015968ID1109640339

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search