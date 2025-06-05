(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak Into Hina Khan's Luxury Mumbai House

Gorgeous photos of TV star Hina Khan's Mumbai home have surfaced. From her yoga space to her awards collection, get a glimpse of her luxurious abode

Famous TV actress Hina Khan lives in a beautiful home in Mumbai. This photo shows Hina Khan's house. Here, Hina has created a special place to display her awards.

In this photo, Hina Khan is seen on her balcony. A beautiful view of Mumbai can be seen from here.

Hina loves yoga. She has a dedicated yoga space in her home.

Hina Khan has decorated her bedroom with a blue theme. A large painting hangs in the center of the wall.

Hina has beautifully incorporated wood into her home decor, giving it a royal feel.

Hina Khan's home features a black and white patterned floor, which looks classy and elegant.