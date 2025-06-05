Elevate And Execute At The 2025 Procede Software Conference (PSC)-Registration Now Open

The 2025 Procede Software Conference moves to Hilton San Diego Bayfront to“Elevate and Execute” with expanded capacity and three days of impactful programming.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system and solutions provider, has announced that registration is open for the 2025 Procede Software Conference (PSC), taking place from October 13th through October 16th, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, California. The annual user conference brings together dealerships, OEMs, and industry thought leaders for an opening welcome party, followed by three days of programming-all centered around this year's theme "Elevate and Execute."“The PSC is a key platform for Procede to strengthen our partnerships with customers, partners, and OEMs by listening, learning, and identifying opportunities to evolve our products in ways that truly impact their businesses,” said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software.“This year, we're excited to showcase the innovation behind our intelligent DMS-focusing on performance, mobility, and customer-centric initiatives. Our platform strategy is designed to help dealerships elevate and execute with greater precision across every area of their business.”Attendees can expect an agenda filled with high-impact opportunities to share insights, network, and explore the latest innovations from Procede Software. Highlights include major releases such as the next iteration of Excede, Procede's intelligent DMS leveraging artificial intelligence, along with advancements to the Analytics MicrosoftPower BI reporting suite, the third-generation release of the Lease Rental Solutions Suite, and upcoming product announcements. Guests will also gain exclusive visibility into Procede's product roadmap and have the opportunity to connect with Procede's Certified Partners driving powerful integrations and industry advancement.“Customer feedback is at the core of everything we do, from shaping our strategic roadmap to guiding product innovation,” said Deanna Cocco, Chief Customer Officer.“The PSC is an opportunity to turn that feedback into action, giving customers a direct role in building our solutions and expanding our service offerings. We're looking forward to another incredible year of connection, collaboration, and delivering insights that help our customers operate more effectively.”The PSC will feature keynote presentations from Procede leadership and industry experts, product launches and roadmap previews, in-depth breakout sessions, a Pit Stop Expo featuring partner demonstrations, dedicated consultations with Procede team members, plus interactive networking events, including a happy hour mixer and an After Hours party.“The annual user conference in San Diego is a great opportunity to network with other dealers and have one-on-one conversations with Procede about features and improvements we want to see. It allows us to share ideas to continue to enhance the product together,” said Kent Arcement, Business System Analyst at Performance Truck.“Every year, it's well worth it. You get valuable one-on-one time and a conference setting where you can tell your voice is heard. I appreciate the focus on where we are, what's coming next, and what we want in the future-and they truly listen,” said Matt Belmore, Parts Director at Sun State International.With record-breaking demand year after year, early registration is highly encouraged. Over 50% of the registration capacity was filled within the first 24 hours.For any questions related to the Procede Software Conference or for a link to register, please contact ....About ProcedeSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of MicrosoftSQL technology to provide advanced Windowsand browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

